Why does India’s BRICS logo have lotus and ‘Namaste’? Here’s what it means

The BRICS India logo, featuring a colourful lotus and a ‘namaste’ symbol, represents Indian culture, diversity, unity and cooperation.

The BRICS Summit is being held in New Delhi, with the opening ceremony taking place on Friday. The main leaders’ conclave will be held on Saturday and Sunday, bringing together leaders from the expanded BRICS grouping.

One of the key visual highlights of the summit is the BRICS India logo. The logo features a brightly coloured lotus with a ‘Namaste’ symbol at its center. But what do these elements represent?

What does the BRICS India logo mean?

The logo was selected through a public design contest and was unveiled by External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on January 13 this year. The design aims to combine Indian tradition with modernity while highlighting the unity and collective strength of the BRICS nations.

At the center of the logo is the traditional Indian "Namaste" gesture. It represents India’s spirit of warmth, inclusiveness, respect and hospitality. It also reflects the idea of countries coming together through dialogue and harmonious cooperation.

The lotus, India’s national flower, forms the main design of the logo. The flower is widely associated with resilience and harmony, making it a symbol of strength and balance.

The lotus is surrounded by vibrantly coloured petals. These colours represent the BRICS member countries and highlight the diversity and equality within the expanded grouping. Together, the petals symbolise the collective strength, unity and cooperation of the member nations.

The overall design reflects the wider BRICS vision of cooperation, sustainable development, and global harmony.

Why is the logo important?

The logo gives the 2026 summit a distinctly Indian identity while also reflecting the larger goals of BRICS. The use of the lotus connects the summit to Indian culture, while the ‘Namaste’ gesture presents an image of welcome, respect and partnership to visiting leaders.

As New Delhi hosts the summit, the logo therefore serves not just as an official symbol of the event but also as a representation of India’s approach to international cooperation.

The summit will also see Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold meetings with several foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, along with UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

With tight security arrangements in place across Delhi, the BRICS Summit is set to bring together leaders for discussions on cooperation, development and global issues.