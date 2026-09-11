FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Saif Ali Khan admits Cocktail was 'inevitable mistake', confesses his romedy with Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty was 'slightly regressive'

Saif Ali Khan admits Cocktail was '100% inevitable mistake'

Why does India’s BRICS logo have lotus and ‘Namaste’? Here’s what it means

Why does India’s BRICS logo have lotus and ‘Namaste’? Here’s what it means

CM Vijay to flag off Le Mans Cup, supports racer Ajith Kumar, fans shocked to see end of 30-year rivalry

CM Vijay to flag off Le Mans Cup, supports racer Ajith Kumar, fans shocked

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Why does India’s BRICS logo have lotus and ‘Namaste’? Here’s what it means

The BRICS India logo, featuring a colourful lotus and a ‘namaste’ symbol, represents Indian culture, diversity, unity and cooperation.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 11, 2026, 06:02 PM IST

Why does India’s BRICS logo have lotus and ‘Namaste’? Here’s what it means
Credit: Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    The BRICS Summit is being held in New Delhi, with the opening ceremony taking place on Friday. The main leaders’ conclave will be held on Saturday and Sunday, bringing together leaders from the expanded BRICS grouping.

    One of the key visual highlights of the summit is the BRICS India logo. The logo features a brightly coloured lotus with a ‘Namaste’ symbol at its center. But what do these elements represent?

    What does the BRICS India logo mean?

    The logo was selected through a public design contest and was unveiled by External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on January 13 this year. The design aims to combine Indian tradition with modernity while highlighting the unity and collective strength of the BRICS nations.

    At the center of the logo is the traditional Indian "Namaste" gesture. It represents India’s spirit of warmth, inclusiveness, respect and hospitality. It also reflects the idea of countries coming together through dialogue and harmonious cooperation.

    The lotus, India’s national flower, forms the main design of the logo. The flower is widely associated with resilience and harmony, making it a symbol of strength and balance.

    The lotus is surrounded by vibrantly coloured petals. These colours represent the BRICS member countries and highlight the diversity and equality within the expanded grouping. Together, the petals symbolise the collective strength, unity and cooperation of the member nations.

    The overall design reflects the wider BRICS vision of cooperation, sustainable development, and global harmony.

    Why is the logo important?

    The logo gives the 2026 summit a distinctly Indian identity while also reflecting the larger goals of BRICS. The use of the lotus connects the summit to Indian culture, while the ‘Namaste’ gesture presents an image of welcome, respect and partnership to visiting leaders.

    As New Delhi hosts the summit, the logo therefore serves not just as an official symbol of the event but also as a representation of India’s approach to international cooperation.

    The summit will also see Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold meetings with several foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, along with UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

    With tight security arrangements in place across Delhi, the BRICS Summit is set to bring together leaders for discussions on cooperation, development and global issues.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    'Never asked for a stake': CSK shut down MS Dhoni takeover buzz, put spotlight on his actual shares
    CSK shut down MS Dhoni takeover buzz, put spotlight on his actual shares
    Saif Ali Khan admits Cocktail was 'inevitable mistake', confesses his romedy with Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty was 'slightly regressive'
    Saif Ali Khan admits Cocktail was '100% inevitable mistake'
    Why does India’s BRICS logo have lotus and ‘Namaste’? Here’s what it means
    Why does India’s BRICS logo have lotus and ‘Namaste’? Here’s what it means
    CM Vijay to flag off Le Mans Cup, supports racer Ajith Kumar, fans shocked to see end of 30-year rivalry
    CM Vijay to flag off Le Mans Cup, supports racer Ajith Kumar, fans shocked
    BRICS 2026: PM Modi, Putin visit INNOPROM exhibition after holding bilateral meet
    PM Modi, Putin visit INNOPROM exhibition after bilateral meeting
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
    MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
    Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
    Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
    From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
    From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
    Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
    Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
    OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
    OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement