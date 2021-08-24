Why is height above sea level written at railway stations across India? Know here

Most of us travelled by trains but have you ever noticed that the yellow signages at railway stations with the names of the station also mention the place's height above sea level?

These signages are placed at both ends of the station for assisting passengers, who may time rely on these to know how far they are from their destination while travelling on the train.

Well, the reason behind mentioning the height of the station above sea level known as Mean Sea Level (MSL) is for the safety of passengers. The MSL alerts train drivers and the guards about the altitude they are travelling at. This helps the train drivers to control the speed of the train, especially when moving towards a higher altitude.

Now that train travel is gaining pace after the COVID-19-induced restrictions are being eased, so, the next time you are travelling on a train, try and notice the yellow signages and this time you will also know why they mention the station's height above sea level.