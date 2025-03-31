No, the migration is not forced, and neither have the people asked to leave the place. There is no financial problem for which the people are quitting these sleepy villages.

Women and children are deserting eight settlements situated near the India-China border in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. The population in Harsil, Mukhba, Bagori, Dharali, Sukhi, Purali, Jhala and Jaspaur is thinning slowly and steadily.

Plight of schools forces people to migrate

The reason is simple: women are leaving these places with their children and moving to Dehradun and Uttarkashi. They are not happy with the quality of education in the schools located in the area.

There is only one inter-school in the eight villages. Primary schools are there, but not in each of these schools, Bagori has no school. Each school has only two teachers, who teach all subjects in all classes. Villagers allege these schools fail to meet the minimum standard of education.

Lack of teachers

Even these schools are almost empty as most of the mothers have left these villages with their children to the nearby towns so that the kids could get a good education.

Most of the people are economically secure. Their source income are apple farming and tourism as the area is situated on the route of Char Dham Yatra and brings pilgrims on a regular basis. Some of the men choose to live in the village and manage their lodges and farms and send wives and children to nearby towns.

Will intermediate school be closed?

In an attempt to take stock of the situation and stop the exodus, Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat visited Bhatwari village in October 2024. He expressed apprehension that the intermediate school in Harsil may be closed if the mothers and children keep on migrating to towns and cities.