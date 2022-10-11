Why do some people eat donkey meat in Andhra Pradesh districts? Details on donkey meat price per kg, punishment

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 10:20 AM IST

Donkey (File)

The Andhra Pradesh police on Monday seized over 400 kg of donkey meat in the Bapatla district. The police found the discarded body parts of slain donkeys including heads, legs, and tails. They have arrested 7 people under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960.

PETA India's Meet Ashar said donkeys are social and sensitive animals but they were being hacked for meat in Andhra Pradesh. He appealed to the masses to report illegal donkey slaughter.

Donkey slaughter and meat trade are illegal in India.

Those involved in these activities are liable for a jail term of up to five years or a fine or both.

The slaughter of donkeys violates Section 429 of the IPC. Consumption of donkey meat is punishable under the Food Safety and Standards Act, of 2006.

According to reports, donkeys are eaten in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, West Godavari, and Guntur districts around the Prakasam festival.

It is believed that eating donkey meat will heal back pain and asthma. Many believe donkey meat boosts sexual prowess.

Donkey meat sells for as much as Rs 600 per kg.