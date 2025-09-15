Why do monsoon rains claim so many lives in India every year and what's making them deadlier?

Every year, hundreds of people lose their lives across India during monsoon rains. In 2025 alone, more than 3,000 people died due to extreme weather events during the monsoon season, according to a report by the Centre for Science and Environment.

An elderly man died after falling into a manhole amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Thursday. The incident did not bring shock, but a grim reminder that an annual tragedy has just begun. Every year, hundreds of people lose their lives across India during monsoon rains. In 2025 alone, more than 3,000 people died due to extreme weather events during the monsoon season, according to a report by the Centre for Science and Environment. But, why do rains wreak havoc every single year and what's making them even deadlier?

India receives a large share of its annual rainfall within a few months. When intense downpour occurs over a brief period, cities are flooded as drainage systems fail to cope with the sheer volume of water. Roads turn into swimming pools, underpasses fill up, and localities are waterlogged. What follows is mayhem, and even India's most well-equipped cities become death traps.

The situation is no better in hilly regions. Heavy rainfall destabilies hillsides, leading to landslides which are a major cause of casualties. In northern states such as Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, landslides bury houses, destroy roads and bridges, causing widespread destruction and leading to a large human toll. Lightning is another big killer during the monsoon: Farmers, construction workers, and fishermen who work in the open are especially vulnerable to lightning strikes.

India's poor infrastructure is also to blame for the devastating monsoon seasons. Building collapses and electrocutions become everyday stories during rains each year. Traffic accidents also significantly surge as roads become slippery, visibility deteriorates, and potholes are hidden under standing water.

A key reason that the death toll remains high is the scale of Indians' exposure to the monsoon fury. A massive chunk of the Indian population lives in flood-prone areas, coastal regions, or mountainous terrain. Besides, many people work in occupations that simply cannot take a halt when bad weather arrives.

Now, the scarier part is that climate changes is making these challenges greater. Experts have noted a rise in high-intensity rainfall occurrences during short durations. These are particularly devastating as they trigger flash floods, landslides, and leave people with little time to prepare or evacuate.