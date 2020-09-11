Why didn't you demolish Dawood's house instead of Kangana's? Fadnavis attacks Uddhav Thackeray

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday launched a scathing attack on the current CM Uddhav Thackeray in actress Kangana Ranaut`s office demolition issue, asking why Mafia don Dawood Ibrahim`s house has not yet been demolished, and Kangana's razed.

Fadnavis made these comments while he was interacting with reporters in Delhi before leaving for Bihar.

"Kangana was not a big issue but you made it big. Who demolished her house (office)? It was you. Even after an order to demolish Dawood`s house situated at Bhendi Bazaar, you submitted an affidavit that there is not enough manpower for this work," the former Chief Minister said.

"You don`t raze Dawood`s house but you demolish Kangana`s house and office," he added.

Speaking about the CBI and NCB probes, he said that it will churn out the truth in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The way the drug racket has been exposed, there is an extreme need to dig deeper.

He further said that the establishment in Maharashtra was busy fighting coronavirus instead of Kangana.

It is to be noted that on Wednesday Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished "illegal alterations" at the Bandra bungalow of Kangana.

A team of the BMC H-West Ward officers accompanied by a police posse reached the office with bulldozers, JCBs, and other heavy equipment and took up the demolition work from the outside. The development came barely hours after the BMC pasted a notice outside the office rejecting a reply filed by Kangana's lawyer, Rizwan Siddique, to the Tuesday (September 8) notice in which the civic body had listed a series of violations in the ongoing works in her office.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC )to stop demolition work at Kangana's bungalow in Mumbai and asked the civic body to respond to her petition.

Kangana Ranaut landed in Mumbai on Wednesday after spending months in her hometown Manali during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, she visited her office in Pali Hill, Bandra, part of which was demolished by the BMC. She was in a sombre mood as she studied her partly bulldozed office premises.

(With IANS inputs)