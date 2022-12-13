‘Why did you take money from China?’: BJP vs Congress erupts over Tawang clash, Amit Shah attacks Opposition

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo)

The troops from India and China had a clash in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, and the conflict has kicked up a political uproar in the country. After the Parliament was adjourned due to unrest by the Opposition, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched scathing attacks against Congress.

While speaking about the India-China clash in Tawang last week, Home Minister Amit Shah defended the stance of the government and the armed forces, alleging that the Congress party had taken money from China in the past.

The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha sessions in the Parliament were adjourned after Opposition parties like Congress and AIMIM raised a ruckus, seeking a response from the government over the clash in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang last week.

Addressing the India-China clash and the outrage by Congress, Amit Shah raised a question for the opposition, “Why did Congress take money from China?” The Home Minister further said, “India's permanent seat in the UN Security Council was sacrificed because of Nehru's love for China.”

He applauded Indian soldiers for their valour. "I want to say it clearly... Till the time the BJP government led by Prime Minister Modi is in power, no one can capture an inch of our land," Shah said, taking a dig at the former Congress government.

Addressing reporters outside Parliament House, Shah also said the Congress had raised the border issue in Parliament to avoid questions on the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation's FCRA [Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act] cancellation.

Amit Shah alleged that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received a grant of Rs 1.35 crores from the Chinese Embassy during 2005-2007, a move which was not in accordance with the FCRA, which is why the Home Ministry cancelled its registration.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Parliament on Tuesday regarding the Tawang border clash between India and China, saying that the armed forces acted with courage and none of them was seriously injured in the altercation.

(With inputs from agencies)

