'Why did you accept Rs 50 cr from me?': Conman Sukesh writes in open letter to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in an explosive open letter, came down heavily on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, asking him several questions.

Sukesh asked the CM in a letter released on Friday, "If I am the country's biggest thug on what basis did you accept Rs 50 crore from me and offered me a Rajya Sabha seat."

Sukesh said that he had also filed a fresh complaint with the Delhi Lieutenant Governor against Kejriwal, AAP leaders Kailash Gehlot and Satyendra Jain.

He asked further in his letter, "In 2016, Kejriwal ji, why did you force me to bring 20 to 30 more individuals to contribute Rs 500 crores in cash to the party in return for seats and postings in AAP Karnataka and Tamil Nadu?"

Sukesh even alleged that Kejriwal, along with AAP jailed leader Satyendra Jain, had attended his dinner party in a five-star hotel in 2016.

"Why did you attend my dinner party along with Mr Jain in 2016 at Hyatt, Bhikaji Cama Place, where I was staying after delivering Rs 50 crores which I paid at Gehlot farmhouse at Asola to Mr Satyendra Jain on your instructions?," he asked Kejriwal.

"Kejriwal ji, why have you forced me and kept following up to make sure Mr Bhaskar Rao, Ex-Commissioner of Police, Banglore only joins AAP after his service as a super cop?" he further asked.

"Kejriwal ji, why did you speak to me on the phone of Mr Jain in 2017 when he came to visit me in Tihar Jail? In the black iPhone the name was saved as AK-2," Sukesh said.

"Kejriwal Ji why did you keep telling Mr Jain to ask me to convince a few MLAs and actors in Tamil Nadu to join AAP? In 2016 and 2017 why was constant pressure put on me? How come you were 'Ok' when 10 more crores were paid to Mr Jain in 2019 for jail protection money," he asked.

"So hence Kejriwal ji, before pointing your finger towards me and trying to make the issue political and diverting the topic in people's minds, now it is time you will be answerable to the law as I will submit evidence of every transaction and conversation between you, me and other associates of yours. I don't think I will back up," he further said.