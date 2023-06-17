Why did violence break out in Gujarat’s Junagadh? One killed, cops injured in stone-pelting

Twitter: @ANI

In Gujarat's Junagadh, one person was killed and four police officers, including the deputy superintendent of police, were hurt. A crowd of at least 600 individuals were shown in a viral video hurling stones at police officers. According to local sources, a police station was also vandalised and police cars were set on fire, causing cops to use tear gas to protect themselves.

What is happening in Gujarat’s Junagadh? Why did violence break out in Gujarat’s Junagadh?

Conflict is happening in Gujarat’s Junagadh over a notice to demolish the allegedly illegal Hazrat Roshan Shah Pir Baba Dargah. After the notice was given, violence broke out, and at least 200 to 300 people gathered near the dargah on Friday night. They attacked police officers with rocks, vandalised a police post, and also set police vehicles on fire.

#WATCH | Stones pelted, cops injured after a mob protest against the anti-encroachment drive in Gujarat's Junagadh last night



(Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/8wRw0YgO3z June 17, 2023

The commotion broke out when the Junagadh Municipal Corporation representatives arrived in front of the Majewadi Gate to post the notice outside the Dargah. 174 persons have been detained by the police in relation to the incident.

The post-mortem will reveal the precise cause of the civilian's demise, but the police believe he was killed by a stone thrown by the mob.

"On June 14, the Junagadh Municipal Corporation issued a notice to a mosque near Majevadi Darwaja to produce documents regarding the ownership of land," police told PTI.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Junagadh, Ravi Teja Vasamsetty told the media, "A mosque near Majewadi Gate was given notice by the Junagadh Municipal Corporation to present documents within five days. Around 500-600 people gathered there yesterday. The police were trying to convince protestors not to block the road."

The management would be responsible for the cost of the destruction if it occurred, according to the officials, who issued a five-day deadline for producing proof that the dargah was constructed legally.