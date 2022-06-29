Why did Uddhav Thackeray rename Aurangabad in his last move as CM? Know its significance

Photo: PTI

In a monumental turn of events, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation on Wednesday evening. With his Maha Vikas Aghadi government in its last legs, the coalition between Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP decided to rename two Maharashtra cities – Osmanabad as Dharashiv and Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar.

Why is the renaming of Aurangabad significant?

While addressing his party’s Swabhiman rally earlier in June, Uddhav Thackeray had said that he had not forgotten his father Bal Thackeray’s promise to rename Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar. The comment had come amid pressure from the BJP to rename the city. However, Shiv Sena had been getting pushback from coalition partners Congress and NCP for the dream of its patriarch.

The issue began back in 1988 when Bal Thackeray brought the idea to the fore for the first time. In that year’s Aurangabad civic polls, Shiv Sena became the single largest party. Thackeray had declared that the city would be called Sambhaji Nagar at the victory rally.

While Aurangabad comes from Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, the name Sambhaji Nagar emerges from Sambhaji, the son of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji. The city is a significant Shiv Sena urban stronghold alongside Mumbai and Thane, the bastion of rebel leader Eknath Shinde.

The renaming has been one of the main talkpoints of the party in keeping its hold over the vote bank in the city, in line with its Hindutva and Maratha ideologies.

Aurangabad was once called Khirki, and then Fatehnagar before Aurangzeb changed the name to Aurangabad in 1653. Chhatrapati Sambhaji was tortured by Auranzeb and killed in 1689. The renaming out the city was seen as redemption and justice for “historical wrongs”, thereby being a longstanding demand for Shiv Sena.

In his last cabinet meeting as CM, Uddhav Thackeray renamed Aurangabad. Allies Congress and NCP did not oppose the move, he said in the webcast while announcing his resignation.

"I am satisfied that we have officially renamed Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv - the cities named by Balasaheb Thackeray," the former CM said.

