Why did Supreme Court allow use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR despite pollution?

The Supreme Court allowed the bursting of green crackers in Delhi between October 18 and 21, within the restricted time limit. The court confined the use of firecrackers between 6 am and 8 am and then from 8 pm to 10 pm. The court reserved its order on firecrackers despite rising pollution, considering a balanced approach.



Why Supreme Court allow the use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR?

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice Vinod Chandran noted that smuggled crackers from outside Delhi-NCR cause more harm than green ones, emphasising the need to permit moderate use while protecting the environment. "Since firecrackers are smuggled in, they cause more damage than green firecrackers. We have to take a balanced approach, permitting it in moderation while not compromising with the environment," Chief Justice of India BR Gavai said.

In a temporary measure, the court allowed the use of "green firecrackers," which emit fewer pollutants than traditional ones, in Delhi-NCR. These crackers, made with less raw material and dust suppressants, are considered a slightly better option. The court emphasised it was necessary to re-examine that approach in light of public sentiment and enforcement realities. The apex court order came in a case relating to air pollution in the national capital region.

The court ordered that the Police authority constitute a patrolling team to keep an eye on that only permitted products with QR codes are to be sold. The top court ordered that there shall be no firecrackers allowed in the Delhi-NCR region from outside. It said that if fake firecrackers are found, the licence will be suspended. The use of firecrackers, not approved by NEERI as approved green crackers, shall not be permitted, it said.

The apex court directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and state boards to monitor air and water quality during the period and submit a report from October 14 to 21 on the impact of fireworks on Delhi's air. It also took note of the Delhi government's October 14, 2024, order that had imposed a blanket ban on firecrackers, which was later extended to the entire NCR.

Delhi air pollution: AQI in 'poor' category

Delhi’s Air Quality Index stood at 201 in the poor category, recorded at 5:30 am on Wednesday (October 15, 2025). The forecast predicts further deterioration in the coming days. Due to the rising pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-1) in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas on Tuesday, October 14. This move aims to mitigate the effects of pollution and prevent further deterioration of air quality.