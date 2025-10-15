FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Tamil Nadu to ban Hindi? MK Stalin Govt to table a bill to outlaw Hindi movies, songs, hoardings

Meet Pragathi Shetty, key member in Kantara Chapter 1's success, Rishab Shetty's wife, they met through..; know about her education

Diwali 2025: What are green crackers? Know its benefits as SC allows their use in Delhi-NCR

Watch viral video: Shweta Bachchan gives unexpected shoutout to Aishwarya Rai on dance floor, grooves with Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda on...

Salman Khan exudes signature 'Bhaijaan' swag as he returns to ramp for Vikram Phadnis

Massive crackdown in Bihar: Enforcement agencies seize cash, liquor, drugs worth Rs 34 crore ahead of state assembly elections

Why did Supreme Court allow use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR despite pollution?

Watch video: Saif Ali Khan's 'cricket couch' advertisement with father Tiger Pataudi goes VIRAL, its from...

Who is Rao Inderjit? Haryana ASI Sandeep Lather accused IPS Y. Puran Kumar of Rs 50 crore bribe deal for release of THIS gangster

Diwali 2025: SC allows use of green crackers in Delhi-NCR, check timings, other details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tamil Nadu to ban Hindi? MK Stalin Govt to table a bill to outlaw Hindi movies, songs, hoardings

Tamil Nadu to ban Hindi? MK Stalin Govt to table a bill to outlaw Hindi movies,

Meet Pragathi Shetty, key member in Kantara Chapter 1's success, Rishab Shetty's wife, they met through..; know about her education

Meet Pragathi, Rishab Shetty's wife, key member in Kantara Chapter 1's success

Diwali 2025: What are green crackers? Know its benefits as SC allows their use in Delhi-NCR

Diwali 2025: What are green crackers? Know its benefits as SC allows their use..

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeIndia

INDIA

Why did Supreme Court allow use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR despite pollution?

In a temporary measure, the court allowed the use of "green firecrackers," which emit fewer pollutants than traditional ones, in Delhi-NCR. The court emphasised it was necessary to re-examine that approach in light of public sentiment and enforcement realities.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 12:03 PM IST

Why did Supreme Court allow use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR despite pollution?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Supreme Court allowed the bursting of green crackers in Delhi between October 18 and 21, within the restricted time limit. The court confined the use of firecrackers between 6 am and 8 am and then from 8 pm to 10 pm. The court reserved its order on firecrackers despite rising pollution, considering a balanced approach. 

Why Supreme Court allow the use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR?

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice Vinod Chandran noted that smuggled crackers from outside Delhi-NCR cause more harm than green ones, emphasising the need to permit moderate use while protecting the environment. "Since firecrackers are smuggled in, they cause more damage than green firecrackers. We have to take a balanced approach, permitting it in moderation while not compromising with the environment," Chief Justice of India BR Gavai said.

In a temporary measure, the court allowed the use of "green firecrackers," which emit fewer pollutants than traditional ones, in Delhi-NCR. These crackers, made with less raw material and dust suppressants, are considered a slightly better option. The court emphasised it was necessary to re-examine that approach in light of public sentiment and enforcement realities. The apex court order came in a case relating to air pollution in the national capital region.

The court ordered that the Police authority constitute a patrolling team to keep an eye on that only permitted products with QR codes are to be sold. The top court ordered that there shall be no firecrackers allowed in the Delhi-NCR region from outside. It said that if fake firecrackers are found, the licence will be suspended. The use of firecrackers, not approved by NEERI as approved green crackers, shall not be permitted, it said. 

The apex court directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and state boards to monitor air and water quality during the period and submit a report from October 14 to 21 on the impact of fireworks on Delhi's air. It also took note of the Delhi government's October 14, 2024, order that had imposed a blanket ban on firecrackers, which was later extended to the entire NCR. 

Delhi air pollution: AQI in 'poor' category

Delhi’s Air Quality Index stood at 201 in the poor category, recorded at 5:30 am on Wednesday (October 15, 2025). The forecast predicts further deterioration in the coming days. Due to the rising pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-1) in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas on Tuesday, October 14. This move aims to mitigate the effects of pollution and prevent further deterioration of air quality.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
A homecoming like never before: Parents of 23-year-old hostage, freed by Hamas, cry uncontrollably as they hug him, WATCH
A homecoming like never before: Parents of 23-year-old hostage, freed by Hamas..
Redefines Himachal Travel With Local Experiences & Budget Packages
Redefines Himachal Travel With Local Experiences & Budget Packages
Where is Bipin Joshi? Nepali hostage reportedly alive in Gaza but finds no spot on Hamas release list
Where is Bipin Joshi? Nepali hostage reportedly alive in Gaza but finds no...
Diwali 2025: What are green crackers? Know its benefits as SC allows their use in Delhi-NCR
Diwali 2025: What are green crackers? Know its benefits as SC allows their use..
Why are billionaires leaving UK? THIS billionaire shifts to UAE due to..., he is...
Why are billionaires leaving UK? THIS billionaire shifts to UAE due to..., he is
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE