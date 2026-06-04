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Why did Southwest monsoon hit Kerala 4 days late? IMD issues orange alert, what is it?

The monsoon arrived in India with a delay of four days from its customary onset date of June 1.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 04, 2026, 01:44 PM IST

Why did Southwest monsoon hit Kerala 4 days late? IMD issues orange alert, what is it?
Image source: ANI
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    Kerala saw the official onset of the Southwest Monsoon on Thursday, slightly later than the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s forecast. The monsoon arrived roughly three days past its normal start date.

    IMD issues orange alert

    On Thursday morning, several parts of the state continued to see heavy rain. The IMD issued an orange alert for Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam, forecasting thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and surface winds reaching 40 kmph. Once it hits Kerala, the monsoon usually moves north in stages and covers most of India by mid-July.

    The arrival of the monsoon is monitored closely because of its importance to India’s agriculture-dependent economy. According to the agriculture ministry, approximately 51% of the country’s cultivated land is rain-fed, contributing about 40% of agricultural production. With nearly half of India’s population dependent on agriculture for livelihood, a healthy monsoon season is considered essential for rural incomes and overall economic activity.

    The IMD had earlier said conditions were turning favourable for the monsoon to move into more parts of the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and nearby areas.

    Heavy rainfall accross Kerala

    Meanwhile, during the past two days, convective cloudiness had increased over the Southeast Arabian Sea. The depth of westerlies over the Southeast Arabian Sea extends upto 4.5 km above mean sea level. The strength of the Westerlies in the lower levels is about 20-25 knots. There has been widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala during the past two days.

    Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20cm) very likely over Kerala and isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Karnataka during next 6-7 days, the IMD said.

    When will moonsoon reach North India?

    Now that the southwest monsoon has reached Kerala, attention is turning to other parts of the country. Northern states, which have been dealing with intense heat for weeks, are especially waiting for rain.

    The monsoon usually moves steadily through June. It spreads fast along the west coast and Northeast, reaches central states like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh around mid-month, then heads toward eastern and northern regions.

    Delhi typically experiences the onset of monsoon rains around June 27, while most regions of northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and western Uttar Pradesh, are generally covered by the end of June or during the first week of July.

    If conditions stay favourable, the seasonal rains should reach much of north India by early July.

    What is IMD's 'Orange' alert?

    An IMD Orange Alert means "Be Prepared." It’s the second-highest warning level and signals a strong chance of severe or extreme weather that could disrupt daily life, damage property, and affect travel or power supply.

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