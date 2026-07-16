Why did so many scientists resign from ISRO? Here's what Minister Jitendra Singh said

His comment came after it was reported that the Department of Space (DoS) had issued a directive, tightening rules on voluntary retirements and resignations.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has reacted to mass resignations at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and downplayed the controversy around the issue. His comment came after it was reported that the Department of Space (DoS) had issued a directive, tightening rules on voluntary retirement and resignations. Asked about the directive, Singh, who is the Minister of State for Science and Technology, said it was for "administrative reasons."

Speaking on the matter, Minister Jitendra Singh said: "That is for administrative reasons so that the decision can be taken at a much mature level." He stated that ISRO has a large workforce, adding: "Many have gone, many have come."

The comments come after ISRO issued a memo to centres such as the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) and the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). The space agency directed the centres not to routinely accept requests for resignation or voluntary retirement from Group 'A' scientific and technical workers associated to Gaganyaan -- India's ambitious human spaceflight programme -- and other key missions. The memo added that all requests for resignation and retirement will now be referred to the DoS.

The government's move came after more than 100 ISRO scientists submitted their resignations in recent months, according to a report by The Times of India. A majority of the departures took place at the UR Rao Centre in Bengaluru, while around 20 exits were reported from the VSSC in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. Speaking on the exits, ISRO chairman V Narayana told the publication that the organisation was prepared to deal with the departures. "Yes, a lot of people go, but that's part of every organisation. The move [memorandum] isn't only to retain, but also to ensure that important projects don't suffer all of a sudden. But if someone is still going, someone else will take responsibility. We're taking care of it," he reportedly said.