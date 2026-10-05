Why did Shatabdi Express locomotive skid on wet rails? Railway Board orders RDSO probe

The Railway Board has asked RDSO to investigate a WAP-5 locomotive wheel skid on wet rails after the Shatabdi Express applied emergency brakes to avoid cattle.



The Railway Board has called for an investigation into a recent skidding of a locomotive of the New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi Express on wet rails. The Board has directed its research and development organisation to look into the matter.

In a written direction issued to the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), the Board stated, "The case of WAP-5 MU locos wheel skid following emergency brake application in wet rail condition is to be studied by RDSO and corrective action taken."

What happened? Why investigation?

On July 13, the loco pilot applied emergency brakes after cattle came onto the railway track between Rathdhana and Sonipat in the Northern Railway zone. The train was being operated with two WAP-5 locomotives working together as a multiple unit (MU) for high-speed passenger operations. During the emergency braking, the wheels of one locomotive skidded on the wet rails.

The locomotive suffered significant damage, and an abnormal sound was detected from its frame. It was subsequently replaced with another locomotive.

Officials considered the case unusual in spite of the fact that skidding itself is not unheard of, particularly in difficult railway sections such as steep gradients/ghat sections. The officials said the incident is uncommon as it occurred on a relatively normal section during an emergency braking situation caused by cattle intrusion and under wet-rail conditions.

The officials said it required a detailed investigation to identify the cause of the skidding and issue necessary guidelines to prevent a similar incident in the future.

What Railway Board asked to inquiry?

According to the Railway Board's letter, RDSO will have to determine the cause of the wheel skid, suggest corrective measures and issue necessary guidelines or instructions to the concerned railway units. The Board has also asked Northern Railway to examine the status of fencing along the railway tracks and find out why cattle were able to enter the railway corridor.

Earlier, several railway zones had been asked to identify sections where cattle intrusion was common and strengthen fencing in these vulnerable areas to prevent animals from entering the tracks.