Why did Shashi Tharoor skip two Congress meetings within a week? MP cites 'prior travel plans'

Congress leader and Trivandrum member of parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor has cited prior travel commitments for skipping a meeting held at former party chief Sonia Gandhi’s residence in New Delhi on Tuesday (January 27). The meet was attended by several senior leaders of the Congress, including president Mallikarjun Kharge, former chief Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, Pramod Tiwari, and Manish Tewari. This was the second high-profile Congress meeting that Tharoor skipped in a matter of days.

Speaking to reporters, Tharoor said he had informed the party leadership in advance about his inability to be part of the meeting in Delhi. "Whatever issues I have to raise, I will convey them directly to the party leadership. There is no doubt that I will get that opportunity, especially since everyone will be together during the Parliament session," he said. The former union minister further said an invitation for the meet had come only a day or two earlier, and that he had finalised his travel plans by that time. Tharoor was expected to return from Dubai to India late on Tuesday evening -- just in time for the Budget Session of Parliament, which is set to commence on Wednesday (January 28).

Tharoor vs Congress?

Just last week, Tharoor was absent from a Congress meeting held to discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming Kerala assembly elections. Tharoor is the Lok Sabha member from Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram, a seat he has held since 2009. For a long time now, there have been reports of a rift between Tharoor and the Congress top brass. The veteran politician has also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a number of occasions, which is said to have miffed party leadership. The Budget Session of Parliament kicks off on Wednesday and will conclude on April 2.