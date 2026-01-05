Why did SC deny bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in 2020 Delhi riots case? Explained

In the latest Supreme Court verdict, their bail was specifically denied, while five other accused in the violence case were granted relief. The question arises as to why the delivered judgment was distinguished; here's the explained verdict.

Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid had challenged the Delhi High Court order denying them bail in a case filed under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots. In the latest Supreme Court verdict, their bail was specifically denied, while five other accused in the violence case were granted relief. The question arises as to why the delivered judgment was distinguished; here's the explained verdict.



Why were Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam's bail pleas denied in SC verdict?



While reading out the verdict, the Supreme Court said it "cannot treat all individuals equally" for bail. "The record discloses that all the appellants do not stand on equal footing as regards culpability. The hierarchy of participation requires the court to assess each application individually. Article 21 requires the state to justify prolonged pre-trial custody," noted the Supreme Court, adding that the two cannot be given the benefit of the delay in the trial.



Despite their prolonged incarceration, the court ruled that it didn't violate constitutional guarantees or override the statutory bar on bail. In contrast, five other activists - Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad were granted bail, with the court noting that their roles were distinct from Khalid and Imam's. The bench held that the prosecution material discloses a prima facie case against Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. It said the statutory threshold for denying bail under the law stands attracted in their case. Activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad, however, were granted bail by the Supreme Court.



Delhi riot case: What we know so far



The 2020 Delhi Riots case involves allegations of a larger conspiracy behind the communal violence that erupted in February 2020, resulting in over 50 deaths and 700 injuries. The Delhi Police opposed Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and other bail pleas, claiming the riots were a well-orchestrated "pan-India" conspiracy aimed at "regime change" and "economic strangulation". Khalid's lawyer argued the case is based on fabricated evidence and lacks concrete linkages to the actual offences. Khalid had described the FIR as a "joke", stating he's spent five years in custody without substantial evidence. His lawyer accused the prosecution of deciding to implicate him first and then fabricating documents.