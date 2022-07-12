Why did SC announce 4-month jail sentence for Vijay Mallya? Know case against Kingfisher founder

File photo

Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who has several felonies filed against him in India, was sentenced to four months in prison by the Supreme Court on Monday in a contempt case filed against him in 2017. The apex court also imposed a fine of Rs 2000 on the businessman.

The Supreme Court bench said that the fine imposed on Mallya needs to be submitted before the court legal services authority within four weeks, failing which a further sentence of two months will be added, as per media reports.

This sentence comes over five years after he was found guilty under charges of contempt of court. The Supreme Court bench comprising of Justices U U Lalit, S R Bhat and P S Narasimha said that Mallya, who was not present during the proceedings, showed neither remorse nor tendered an apology.

"It shall be open to taking such appropriate steps including the appointment of forensic auditor(s)," the court said in its 19-page order while referencing the various actions ordered against Mallya in the contempt case.

What was the 2017 contempt case against Vijay Mallya?

Kingfisher Airlines founder and liquor baron Vijay Mallya was convicted and sentenced to 4 months in jail by the Supreme Court in a 2017 contempt of court case. The Court sentenced Mallya to jail for transferring USD 40 million to his children in violation of court orders.

As per the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, contempt of court may be punished with simple imprisonment of up to six months, or with a fine up to Rs 2,000, or both.

The bench, also comprising Justices S R Bhat and P S Narasimha, directed that Mallya and the beneficiaries under the said transactions relating to USD 40 million shall be bound to deposit the amount received along with interest at the rate of eight percent per annum with the concerned recovery officer within four weeks.

Vijay Mallya, who had fled the country several years ago, has been living in the United Kingdom since March 2016. He is on bail on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard on April 18, 2017.

A consortium of lending banks led by the State Bank of India had moved the apex court alleging that Mallya was not following the court orders on repayment of the loan which was then over Rs 9,000 crore.

(With PTI inputs)

