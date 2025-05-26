Though the apparent reason for expelling Tej Pratap Yadav from the RJD seems to be his Facebook post declaring his relationship with a lady for 12 years, his penchant for political drama as a reason can not be ruled out. Ex-Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav decided to crack the whip sensing a coup.

Why did Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) expel Tej Pratap Yadav a few months before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025? Called "Teju Bhaiya" by his followers, the elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi hits the headlines more often for controversies than for political activities. Though the apparent reason for expelling him seems to be his Facebook post declaring his relationship with a lady for 12 years, his penchant for political drama as a reason can not be ruled out. Married to the grand-daughter of Bihar's former Chief Minister Daroga Rai, Tej Pratap soon separated and the couple is fighting a court battle. If media reports are to be believed, he has demanded an amount of Rs 36 crore for an amicable settlement of the case.

Tej Pratap revolts against RJD

Though Tej Pratap Yadav served as a health minister from 2015 to 2017 when the RJD joined hands with Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United, he is not known for his administrative skills or political acumen. After being sidelined in the party and playing the second fiddle to his younger brother Tejasvi for a long time, Tej Pratap revolted during the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 and fielded three of his loyalists as independent candidates.

Did Tej Pratap want to join hands with BJP?

The man, who loves high-speed motorcycles and flying aeroplanes also launched Lalu Rabri Morcha to express his anger and buttress political ambition. However, Tej Pratap's political journey proved to be a non-starter and he agreed to the slogan of "Tej Raftaar, Tejasvi Sarkar". If media reports are to be believed, the elder son of Lalu Yadav was upset when the former chief minister of the state was forced to languish in jail, he planned a coup in the family and the party and join hands with the BJP so that his father is released. However, Tejasvi and Rabri foiled his coup attempt, and Tej Pratap did not have enough support in the party to break it.

Lalu Yadav cracks whip

It is believed that that Lalu Prasad, known for his uncompromising attitude against the saffron party and the Hindutva politics, was upset with his elder son's alleged proximity to the BJP. An upset patriarch was waiting for an opportunity and Tej Pratap offered it with his social media post declaring his relationship. Though he deleted the post and claimed that his social media account had been hacked, the damage was done. Lalu Yadva decided to crack the whips considering enough is enough.

Known for playing flute in honour of his god Krishna, his organization Dharmnirpeksh Sevak Sangh (DSS) has become defunct. He does not enjoy popularity in the masses or support among RJD MLAs to stage a coup. Tej Pratap can not damage the party in the game of numbers, but the he can certainly play spoilsport. He can be a prized catch for the BJP, but the man not known for his political acumen is most unlikely to take such a massive risk.