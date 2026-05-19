Why did PM Modi refuse to answer Norwegian reporters' questions on human rights? MEA clarifies

Sibi George said that people don't understand the extensive reach of India's media ecosystem and make statements after reading some reports published by "ignorant NGOs".

The Ministry of External Affairs’ press briefing in Norway on Monday night turned controversial after a female Norwegian journalist repeatedly interrupted Indian diplomats, including PM Modi, with questions on press freedom, minority rights and human rights in India. Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng questioned why India should be “trusted” on issues concerning democratic freedoms and rights. Now, the MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George has clarified India's stance. The exchange triggered debate online, with users divided on press freedom and noting that PM Modi has not held a press conference in India.

PM Modi's Norway visit: MEA clarifies on Norwegian reporter's rights question

In a sharp response, Sibi George reminded the West that despite India having one-sixth of the total population of the world, the country does not contribute one-sixth of the problems of the world. Addressing a press briefing, Sibi George said, "We have a constitution which guarantees the fundamental rights of the people. We have equal rights for the women of our country, which is very important."

"In 1947, we gave the freedom to vote to our women. We got the freedom together and got the right to vote from day one. I know many countries where voting rights for women came after several decades. We believe in equality; We believe in human rights. If anyone whose rights are violated, they have the right to go to court. We are proud to be a democracy," he said.

Sibi George said that people don't understand the extensive reach of India's media ecosystem and make statements after reading some reports published by "ignorant NGOs".

"You know how many stories are up here. We have how many breaking news stories are coming every day in the evening? At least 200 TV channels in Delhi alone, in the English language, in Hindi language and multiple languages. People have no understanding of the scale of India. People have no understanding. They read, you know, one or two news reports published by some godforsaken, ignorant NGOs and then come and ask questions," he said.

PM Modi's Norway visit: What triggered the controversy?

This came in response to a post on X by a Norwegian newspaper commentator who said PM Modi did not take her question. She also talked about India and Norway's ranking in the World Press Freedom Index. Lyng posted on X, “Norway has the number one spot on the World Press Freedom Index, India is at 157th, competing with Palestine, the Emirates & Cuba. It is our job to question the powers we cooperate with,” she wrote. The exchange took place during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Norway as part of his ongoing multi-nation Europe tour.

Primeminister of India, Narendra Modi, would not take my question, I was not expecting him to.



Norway has the number one spot on the World Press Freedom Index, India is at 157th, competing with Palestine, Emirates & Cuba.



It is our job to question the powers we cooperate… pic.twitter.com/vZHYZnAvev — Helle Lyng (@HelleLyngSvends) May 18, 2026

Lyng further said, "Journalism is sometimes confrontational. We seek answers. If any interview subject, especially with power, does not answer what I ask, I will try to interrupt and get a more focused response. That is my job & duty. I want answers and not just talking points." In response, the Indian Embassy invited her to attend the official media briefing.