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Why did Nepal's PM Balen Shah choose India, not China, for his first foreign visit?

Nepal PM Balen Shah will visit India in November for his first bilateral foreign trip to discuss infrastructure, hydropower, border issues and flood reconstruction.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 15, 2026, 04:55 PM IST

Why did Nepal's PM Balen Shah choose India, not China, for his first foreign visit?
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Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah is expected to visit India in November. The 3-day visit, likely in the third or fourth week, will be his first bilateral foreign trip since taking office in March. He will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

First bilateral trip

Shah has been in office for about eight months. This will be his first formal bilateral trip overseas; he visited the US in September for the UN General Assembly. India has typically been the first international destination for Nepal's prime ministers. However, his predecessor KP Sharma Oli picked China in December 2024 for his first international tour after coming to office. Oli has alleged India did not invite him.

Main Agenda

On October 15, The Kathmandu Post reported that Nepal and India officials exchanged project lists for inauguration during an upcoming visit. Key projects include the India-funded Nepal Police Academy, an integrated check post near Sunauli and various bridges. Construction may also begin for the Dodhara Chandani check post, Lower Arun hydropower project, and Siliguri-Jhapa petroleum pipeline, with several agreements and MoUs under discussion.

Hydropower is crucial, highlighted by India's NHPC projects such as the 750 MW West Seti, 480 MW Phukot Karnali, and 450 MW Seti River-6. Other considerations include the Ayodhya-Janakpur railway and Indian backing for Nepal's AI initiatives. However, challenges remain with border disputes like the Kalapani-Lipulekh issue, air-entry routes, trade imbalances, transit agreements and the postponed Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project. India sent over 130 tonnes of relief supplies and 54 rescue specialists after the August 26 Bhotekoshi floods. PM Modi offered help and Shah thanked India in parliament on September 2. Nepal is now seeking Indian grants and low-interest loans for reconstruction, with the Finance Minister already holding talks in New Delhi.

Also read: Ice Hockey to Mountaineering: PM Modi charts sports vision for Ladakh

Why this visit matters

At first, Shah was hesitant to interact with foreign officials. Later, in August, he had a meeting with Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava. On September 30, Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal stated that both parties desire a visit that is focused on achieving goals.

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