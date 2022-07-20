Search icon
‘Why did MEA make presentation if…’: Asaduddin Owaisi slams Centre over India-Sri Lanka comparison

After the all-party meeting called by the Centre, Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the government amid comparisons between India and Sri Lanka.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 09:11 AM IST

The political and economical crisis in Sri Lanka has been making headlines almost every day, with the government of the country crumbling amid the financial turmoil. In the midst of this crisis, many have been drawing comparisons between Sri Lanka and India.

In view of the Sri Lanka crisis, the Centre had called an all-party meet, where Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the speculation that India could go the same way as Sri Lanka is misplaced, and there is no comparison between the two countries.

After the all-party meeting, AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi questioned the statement of the government and MEA, saying that if there are no similarities between the two nations, why did the ministry prepare a presentation on the economic health of India.

In a series of tweets, Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Centre and wrote, “Today the govt called an all-party meeting on the Sri Lanka crisis. However, it used the opportunity to raise unrelated issues about finances of Indian states.”

 

 

The AIMIM president further wrote, “Dr S Jaishankar in his initial remarks said that there’s a “misinformed campaign & comparison between India & Sri Lanka”. If so why did DEA have to make a presentation? Many opposition parties opposed this politicization.”

“I cited a report from May 24 that clearly indicated an impending fiscal crisis in SL. I asked if what Modi govt was doing to help SL was too little, too later. The government denied it but a request was made by Gotabaya, he had in fact tweeted about it too,” Owaisi wrote on Twitter.

The Center had called an all-party meeting on Tuesday to discuss the Sri Lanka crisis, while also showing a presentation on the financial health of states, with “budgeted and non-budgeted borrowing.” This presentation drew criticism from several regional parties.

Owaisi also commented on the status of minorities in Sri Lanka, saying, “Neglect of minorities in SL is endemic. Muslims & Tamils weren’t part of the previous govt & not of the current one either. The consequences of ethnic tensions heating up in SL will be felt in Tamil Nadu too, we shouldn’t forget that.”

