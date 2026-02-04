Why did Mamata Banerjee call ECI, 'WhatsApp Commission' in Supreme Court? Is poll panel biased, 'unfairly targeting' West Bengal?

A Bench led by the Chief Justice took up multiple petitions, including one filed by the State of West Bengal, raising concerns over alleged discrepancies, time constraints, and the manner in which the SIR exercise is being conducted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the Election Commission is acting in a biased manner, saying that it has become a "WhatsApp Commission" with instructions being issued via the messaging platform. She claimed that the commission's role has been reduced to merely following directives, rather than ensuring a fair electoral process.

Mamata Banerjee slams BJP's Role

Addressing the Court directly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the SIR process was being used only for the deletion of names, disproportionately affecting women, migrants, and the poor. She questioned the timing of the exercise after 24 years, its conduct during harvesting season, and claimed that people were being declared dead despite being alive.

She further alleged that Bengal was being singled out, while asking why similar exercises were not undertaken in other States such as Assam. Urging the Court's intervention, she said, "Please protect the people's rights. We are grateful."

Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of using micro observers appointed by the Election Commission to remove voter names from the electoral rolls. She alleged that in the first phase, 58 lakh names had been removed, with many people being declared dead. "This is not the Election Commission, but the WhatsApp Commission," she said, adding that all instructions are coming from WhatsApp.

Supreme Court issues notice to Election Commission

The Supreme Court has taken cognizance of the situation and issued a notice to the Election Commission, asking it to respond by Monday. The next hearing is scheduled for Monday, and the Election Commission will have to provide its response by then. The Supreme Court's intervention comes amid allegations of bias and irregularities in the electoral process.

Mamata Banerjee's allegations have sparked concerns about voter suppression and the integrity of the electoral process. She claimed that the actions of the Election Commission are aimed at influencing the outcome of the elections, rather than ensuring a free and fair process. The situation is being closely watched, with many calling for transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

Meanwhile, the Court noted that the entire procedure is governed by a strict timeline, which had already been extended by ten days, and that only four days now remain. "We cannot grant the luxury of one more week," the Chief Justice observed, while emphasising that "every problem has a solution so that no innocent citizen is left out."