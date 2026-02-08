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Why did Maharashtra FDA suspend licenses of 4 Domino's Pizza outlets?

In a press note, the Maharashtra FDA said the three Mumbai outlets which lost their licenses are located in Vile Parle (West), Borivali (West), and Ghatkopar (West). In Karad, the license of Domino's Malkapur outlet has been suspended.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 13, 2026, 12:48 AM IST

Why did Maharashtra FDA suspend licenses of 4 Domino's Pizza outlets?
Domino's Pizza outlets in India are operated by Jubilant FoodWorks.
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The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday said that it had suspended the business licenses of four Domino's Pizza outlets in the state. Three of the outlets are located in the state capital Mumbai, while the fourth is located in Satara district's Karad city. The state FDA's action came after inspections at the outlets found multiple food safety and hygiene violations. The inspection drive was carried out between July 10 and August 11, the FDA said in a statement.

In a press note, the Maharashtra FDA said the three Mumbai outlets which lost their licenses are located in Vile Parle (West), Borivali (West), and R-City Mall, Ghatkopar (West). In Karad, the license of Domino's Malkapur outlet has been suspended. The food safety body has also suspended the license of an outlet belonging to Sapphire Foods India Limited in Karad -- the company that operates outlets of popular fast food chains such as KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell.

At the Domino's outlets, which are operated by Jubilant FoodWorks, FDA officials found deficiencies pertaining to food storage, hygiene, pest control, temperature monitoring, cleaning and sanitation, food testing, and maintenance of food-safety records. Issues relating to handwashing facilities and water testing were also discovered during the inspections. At the Sapphire Foods outlet in Karad, the FDA flagged improper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food as well as deficiencies in packaging information such as packing dates and expiry dates on items like sauces and toppings.

The action by the FDA comes as part of a wider food safety enforcement drive across Maharashtra. The food regulator has said that such inspections will continue to take place, and assured strict action against food businesses found in violation of safety and hygiene norms. Between May 25 and July 31, the state FDA inspected more than 3,100 hotels, restaurants, and eateries across Mumbai. After the inspections, the regulator issued 764 improvement notices and suspended over 160 licenses.

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