Delhi assembly election result 2025 was indeed surprising but it became a shock for some. After the Delhi election result 2025 showed AAP’s prominent leader Manish Sisodia, also a trusted and close leader of Arvind Kejriwal lost his Jangpura seat, former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas’ wife started crying, he said.

Kumar Vishwas' wife cried after Manish Sisodia's defeat

Kumar Vishwas who was one of the founders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a poet said, “When we got the news of Manish (Sisodia) losing from Jangpura, my wife, who is apolitical, started crying.”

“When Mr Sisodia was once told by my wife that 'Bhaiya, you are not always going to be in power', Manish Sisodia shot back saying 'Abhi toh hai (I am in power today)," he further said, recalling an old conversation and pointing at the AAP leader’s arrogance behaviour.

#WATCH | On #DelhiElectionResults, former AAP leader & poet Kumar Vishwas says, "I congratulate the BJP for the victory and I hope that they'll work for the people of Delhi... I have no sympathy for a man who crushed the dreams of AAP party workers. Delhi is now free from him...… pic.twitter.com/RffWg98Sg3 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

Meanwhile, Kumar Vishwas expressed his hope regarding other parties whom he believed should learn from this and do away with their arrogance. "I hope others will not display this arrogance. Other parties will learn and profit from it. I congratulate the citizens of Delhi," said Vishwas said.

Manish Sisodia, who was jailed in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam, lost his Jungpura seat to BJP candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwah. In 2020, Mr Sisodia had fought from Patparganj.

But this was not the only views he wanted to express while talking about AAP’s great loss. He threw a sharp critique for his former party colleague Arvind Kejriwal, who experienced a big defeat at the hands of BJP's Parvesh Verma.

Kumar Vishwas says, 'no sympathy for Arvind Kejriwal'

"I congratulate the BJP for the victory and I hope that they'll work for the people of Delhi... I have no sympathy for a man (Arvind Kejriwal) who crushed the dreams of AAP party workers. Delhi is now free from him... He used those dreams for his personal ambitions. God has punished him. Today, justice has been delivered," said Vishwas.

Arvind Kejriwal, who stood confidently against corruption, built a ‘sheesh mahal’ called such by his political rivals who made it the centre of their scathing attack on him. Another setback was Kejriwal’s arrest which took place slighly before the Lok Sabha election 2024 for his controversial role in the Delhi liqour policy case and was sent for jail where he remained for five months. The Supreme Court later gave him a conditional bail. After he was granted bail, he resigned from the top post and announced his will to be back as the chief minister of Delhi only when given certificate of honesty by its people.

While talking about AAP’s loss, Vishwas appealed to AAP workers to look for themselves. “You all have worked for someone who stabbed his friends in the back, cheated his guru for his personal agenda. Step out and watch out for yourself,” he said.

The BJP leads with 48 seats, while the AAP has secured 22. The majority threshold in the 70-seat assembly is 36. For the third consecutive election, the Congress has failed to win a single seat in Delhi.