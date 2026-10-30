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Why did INDIA bloc not hold CEC Gyanesh Kumar's public impeachment on Friday? Details here

INDIA bloc postponed its "public impeachment" of CEC Gyanesh Kumar from Oct 30 to Oct 31 due to rain, Rahul Gandhi said.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 30, 2026, 04:29 PM IST

Why did INDIA bloc not hold CEC Gyanesh Kumar's public impeachment on Friday? Details here
INDIA bloc's CEC 'impeachment' event postponed to Oct 31 due to rain: Rahul Gandhi
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The INDIA bloc has postponed its planned "public impeachment" programme against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar from Friday to Saturday due to rain in Delhi. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi announced the decision on Friday.

Rahul Gandhi announces new date

Rahul Gandhi told reporters in New Delhi that the event will now take place at the same hour on Saturday, October 31. Senior leaders would find it uncomfortable to sit in the rain, he claimed; thus, the decision was made by agreement. "We have decided to postpone today's event. We will do the event tomorrow," Gandhi said.

The event, initially scheduled for October 30, will feature a larger march at Ramlila Maidan on November 1. Gandhi invites various groups, including civil society, students, workers, and journalists, to participate. He claims the protest opposes the "demolition of Indian democracy" and accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and CEC Gyanesh Kumar of complicity. Additionally, he alleges that the Home Minister is attempting to prevent people from attending the rally from several states.

Also read: Virat Kohli fans create chaos as cricket star lands at Auckland airport ahead of ODI series in New Zealand

What is the 'public impeachment' plan

The opposition's symbolic "public impeachment" targets CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter list manipulation via the SIR process, which it calls "vote chori." Meira Kumar was to chair the mock proceedings, Mallikarjun Kharge to move the motion, and Rahul Gandhi to deliver the closing address.

The alliance has relocated the rally to Kharge's official residence at 10 Rajaji Marg after Delhi Police denied permission for venues like Ashok Hotel and Ramlila Maidan. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav confirmed attendance on November 1, and TMC leader Derek O'Brien stated that all INDIA bloc partners are united for the protest. The rally at Ramlila Maidan has received a conditional NOC from Delhi Police.

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