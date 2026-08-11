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Why did govt summon outgoing Air India CEO Campbell Wilson? Know reason in detail

Air India’s Phuket-Delhi flight incident has taken a fresh turn, with outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson summoned by the Civil Aviation Ministry over the incident.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 11, 2026, 08:53 PM IST

Why did govt summon outgoing Air India CEO Campbell Wilson? Know reason in detail
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson exits meeting as authorities probe Phuket-Delhi flight incident. (Screengrab from ANI video)
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Air India is making headlines again for all the wrong reasons. In a major development in the Phuket-Delhi flight incident, the outgoing CEO, Campbell Wilson, was summoned by the Civil Aviation Ministry for an important meeting to discuss the safety and accountability aspects of the incident. In the meeting, Civil Aviation Ministry Secretary Sameer Sinha, DGCA Director General Veer Vikram Yadav, and AAIB Director General GVG Yugandhar were also present.

The summons to Wilson comes days after the authorities opened an investigation into the incident involving an Airbus A320neo, which suddenly lost around 300 feet of altitude last week. This incident injured a total of 17 people on the flight, including 13 passengers and four crew members. A video of Wilson leaving after meeting the senior officials from the Civil Aviation Ministry and the DGCA was shared by news agency ANI, where he said, ''We were just giving an update on the status of the investigation...It is up to him (MoCA Minister) to give an update.''

Last week, Air India appointed aviation veteran Tewolde Gebremariam as its new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

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Air India on Monday said it cannot comment on any findings or observations related to the investigation into the Phuket-Delhi flight incident, as the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) continues its probe under the provisions of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Annex 13.

''The investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau under the provisions of ICAO Annex 13. As the investigative process is ongoing, Air India cannot comment on any findings or observations related to the investigation. We will continue to extend our full cooperation to relevant authorities as required,'' Air India spokesperson said.

Airbus also issued a statement and said, ''In accordance with ICAO Annex 13, Airbus is providing technical assistance to the relevant investigating authorities. We are actively supporting the airline and will provide further information as it becomes available. A team of specialists is being dispatched to assist with the investigation.''

Meanwhile, as part of the standard operating procedures, both flight crew members underwent the prescribed psychoactive substance screening test. 

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