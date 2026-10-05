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Why did Delhi Police go without name tags during Jantar Mantar protests?

According to the officials, the step was taken after police personnel faced targeting on social media in the aftermath of violence during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) march on July 20.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 05, 2026, 11:18 AM IST

Why did Delhi Police go without name tags during Jantar Mantar protests?
Visuals of Protest (Photo/ANI)
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Police personnel deployed at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in SIR of electoral rolls were not wearing name tags as a "deliberate measure" to prevent identification and targeting on social media, officials in the know said.

According to the officials, the step was taken after police personnel faced targeting on social media in the aftermath of violence during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) march on July 20.

The march was called by the CJP after weeks of protests and a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. Thousands of protesters tried to march towards Parliament seeking the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged exam paper leaks.

Police lathi-charge protesters after barricade breach attempt

Police resorted to tear gas and lathi-charge as protesters attempted to break through multiple layers of barricades. Videos doing rounds on social media appeared to show protesters being beaten, while Delhi Police said force had to be used after demonstrators turned violent.

Several protesters photographed and filmed police personnel on Friday, the first day of protests against Kumar, questioning them over missing name tags. In videos doing rounds on social media, some cops said their tags had come off amid the chaos, while others said they had forgotten to put them on.

Cops avoid name tags at Jantar Mantar after being targeted online

While some personnel admitted they had deliberately removed the tags to stop them from falling off, many refused to explain why they were missing, Hindustan Times reported.

According to officials aware of the matter, the move was a lesson learnt from the July 20 protests, when personnel involved in crowd control were identified and targeted on social media.

During review meetings after the July protests, senior officers who were directly involved in crowd management told their superiors that they and their families were identified and targeted online for doing their duty.

“Many officers said their families were called out by friends or in social circles. Some officers even reported that their families had been deliberately targeted by colleagues at work and through memes on social media,” a police officer aware of the deliberations said.

Officers involved in crowd management were later assured that personnel would not face action for removing name tags as long as they were discharging their duties lawfully.

“While most IPS [Indian Police Service] officers, who are easily identified by the public, chose to retain their tags at Jantar Mantar this time, many junior personnel were allowed to be on the ground without wearing their tags,” the officer said.

He added that several influencers posing as media persons were deliberately targeting police officers.

Delhi police detain protesters over sexual misconduct allegations

Delhi Police on Monday detained protesters outside Parliament Street Police Station who were demonstrating against an alleged incident of sexual misconduct against three women journalists during an October 3 protest at Jantar Mantar.

The protesters were detained following a clash with police officers. One of the protesters stated that they had been demonstrating against the incident from 6:00 PM yesterday until 6:00 AM. The Police detained them at 7:00 in the morning.

The protester further alleged that despite merely demanding the registration of an FIR, police personnel treated them poorly and took them into custody.

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