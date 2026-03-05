IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson equals Virat Kohli’s massive record with Wankhede masterclass 10 years later
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani impress paparazzi with sweet gesture at Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s wedding, Watch
Why did CV Ananda Bose resign as Bengal Governor? BJP leader says 'spent enough time at office'
WhatsApp to introduce Plus subscription, new features to include expanded pinned chats, custom icons, more
Jaishankar speaks with Iranian foreign minister Araghchi amid Middle East conflict
Bigg Boss 17-fame Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider accuses parents of torture over inter-caste marriage: 'They are responsible for my death'
'They lost against USA..': Ex-India star takes a dig at Mohammad Amir, brings up his 2024 T20 World Cup failure
Explained: How is Iran fighting against mighty US, Israel in absence of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei?
Exclusive: Sudipto Sen calls Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'pervert', reveals why he didn't watch Animal: 'I can never fathom the fact that...'
ULTIMATE GUIDE TO THE BEST REPLICA BAGS WEBSITE ONLINE REPDESIGNERBAG.COM
INDIA
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X that she was "shocked" and "deeply concerned" by the news of Bose's resignation. "The reasons behind his resignation are not known to me at this moment."
CV Ananda Bose has resigned as the Governor of West Bengal after spending 3.5 years in the office, a government official said on Thursday (March 5). The resignation comes just weeks before assembly elections are expected to be held in the eastern state. "I have spent enough time at governor's office," Ananda Bose told news agency PTI after tendering his resignation.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X that she was "shocked" and "deeply concerned" by the news of Bose's resignation. "The reasons behind his resignation are not known to me at this moment. However, given the prevailing circumstances, I would not be surprised if the Governor has been subjected to some pressure from the Union Home Minister to serve certain political interests on the eve of the forthcoming State Assembly elections," she wrote.
Banerjee said that RN Ravi, the current Governor of Tamil Nadu -- another poll-bound state -- has been appointed Governor of Bengal. "Union Home Minister just informed me that Shri R.N. Ravi is being appointed as Governor of West Bengal. He never consulted with me as per the established convention in this regard. Such actions undermine the spirit of the Constitution of India and strike at the very foundation of our federal structure. The Centre must respect the principles of cooperative federalism and refrain from taking unilateral decisions that erode democratic conventions and the dignity of States," she added.
RN Ravi, who is a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, had served in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) before becoming the deputy National Security Advisor in 2018. After retirement, he served as the Governor of Meghalaya before moving to Tamil Nadu.