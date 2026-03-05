Why did CV Ananda Bose resign as Bengal Governor? BJP leader says 'spent enough time at office'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X that she was "shocked" and "deeply concerned" by the news of Bose's resignation. "The reasons behind his resignation are not known to me at this moment."

CV Ananda Bose has resigned as the Governor of West Bengal after spending 3.5 years in the office, a government official said on Thursday (March 5). The resignation comes just weeks before assembly elections are expected to be held in the eastern state. "I have spent enough time at governor's office," Ananda Bose told news agency PTI after tendering his resignation.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X that she was "shocked" and "deeply concerned" by the news of Bose's resignation. "The reasons behind his resignation are not known to me at this moment. However, given the prevailing circumstances, I would not be surprised if the Governor has been subjected to some pressure from the Union Home Minister to serve certain political interests on the eve of the forthcoming State Assembly elections," she wrote.

Banerjee said that RN Ravi, the current Governor of Tamil Nadu -- another poll-bound state -- has been appointed Governor of Bengal. "Union Home Minister just informed me that Shri R.N. Ravi is being appointed as Governor of West Bengal. He never consulted with me as per the established convention in this regard. Such actions undermine the spirit of the Constitution of India and strike at the very foundation of our federal structure. The Centre must respect the principles of cooperative federalism and refrain from taking unilateral decisions that erode democratic conventions and the dignity of States," she added.

RN Ravi, who is a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, had served in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) before becoming the deputy National Security Advisor in 2018. After retirement, he served as the Governor of Meghalaya before moving to Tamil Nadu.