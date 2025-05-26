It was the first meeting of the OIC after the India-Pakistan clashes that took place after 26 unarmed civilians were killed in the Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. It was very significant for India as Turkey openly supported Islamabad and supplied its drones which were used in a big number.

akistan was shocked when its attempts to raise the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation was thwarted by Indonesia, Egypt and Bahrain. It was the first meeting of the OIC after the India-Pakistan clashes that took place after 26 unarmed civilians were killed in the Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. It was very significant for India as Turkey openly supported Islamabad and supplied its drones which were used in a big number. Turkey dominates the OIC and plays a pivotal role in its politics.

Bahrain backs India

The OIC meeting was held after an all-party delegation of MPs met the rulers of Bahrain. The delegation led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Baijayant Jay Panda met Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa. Another member of the delegation, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said that Bahrain is an old ally of India.

With the two countries coming closer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the King Hamad Order of the Renaissance by Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa in 2019. He was given the award in recognition of New Delhi's strong friendship with the Gulf nation and his efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.

Egypt supports India at OIC

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi paid a State visit to India and was the guest of honor at the Republic Day celebrations in 2023. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including five Ministers and senior officials.

Indonesia stands by India

Indonesia is the country with the largest Muslim population in the world. It is a significant member of the OIC. Jakarata-New Delhi relations were hit in the aftermath of the NRC and the CAA movement when Indonesia slammed India for its treatment of the Muslims in the country. The relations deteriorated further when India stopped palm oil from Indonesia. Keeping the tense relations, it is significant that Jakarta stopped Pakistan in favour of India.

Established in 1969, the OIC consists of 57 member states, 48 of which are Muslim-majority. It claims to be "the collective voice of the Muslim world" and works to "safeguard and protect the interests of the Muslim world in the spirit of promoting international peace and harmony".