FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Punjab News: Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Badal Attacked | Shocking Video Emerges Of Badal Attack

Punjab News: Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Badal Attacked | Shocking Video Emerges Of Badal Attack

How HotDeals Finds, Verifies and Ranks Coupons for Real World Shopping

How HotDeals Finds, Verifies and Ranks Coupons for Real World Shopping

Jr NTR undergoes shoulder surgery, discharged from KIMS, photos go viral: 'I'm doing well'

Jr NTR undergoes shoulder surgery, discharged from KIMS, photos go viral

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Why did Bengal govt withdraw Banga Bibhushan honour from BJP MP Nagendra Ray?

In an order, the Information and Cultural Affairs Department said that certain facts and circumstances that emerged after the conferment of the honour raised questions over its continued retention.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 13, 2026, 07:25 PM IST

Why did Bengal govt withdraw Banga Bibhushan honour from BJP MP Nagendra Ray?
Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee conferred the Bangabibhushan award to BJP MP Anant Maharaj (Photo/ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The West Bengal government on Thursday withdrew and annulled the Banga Bibhushan honour conferred on Nagendra Ray alias Ananta Maharaj on February 21.

In an order, the Information and Cultural Affairs Department said that certain facts and circumstances that emerged after the conferment of the honour raised questions over its continued retention.

After considering the material on record, the competent authority concluded that retaining the honour was inconsistent with its dignity, prestige, and purpose.

The order said the matter was considered by the competent authority, which concluded that retaining the honour was not consistent with the dignity, prestige and purpose of the award.

"Upon such consideration, the competent authority is satisfied that the continued retention of the Banga Bibhushan by Shri Nagendra Ray alias Ananta Maharaj is inconsistent with the dignity, prestige and purpose of the honour," the order stated.

The government said the honour has been withdrawn and annulled with immediate effect.

"Now, therefore, the Government of West Bengal hereby withdraws and annuls the Banga Bibhushan conferred upon Shri Nagendra Ray alias Ananta Maharaj on 21st February, 2026 with immediate effect," the order said.

Following the decision, Ananta Maharaj will no longer be entitled to represent himself as a recipient of the Banga Bibhushan or claim any recognition, privilege or benefit arising from the conferment.

The government has also directed all concerned authorities to delete his name from official records and lists of Banga Bibhushan recipients.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a request by a lawyer seeking the Court to take suo moto cognisance and initiate proceedings against Rajya Sabha MP Nagendra Ray, aka Anant Maharaj, who has allegedly made defamatory statements against Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

A bench led by CJI Surya Kant told the counsel representing the petitioner to file a writ petition on the issue instead of seeking suo moto action.

"File a petition! Your concern is that someone is making comment which is equivalent to a hate speech, file a petition, then we will examine it", Justice Joymalya Bagchi said.

On February 21, former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee conferred the Bangabibhushan award on BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Anant Maharaj on the occasion of Bhasha Diwas.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kolkata: 30-year-old nurse found dead inside locked toilet at state-run NRS Hospital
Kolkata: 30-year-old nurse found dead in locked toilet at NRS Hospital
Ashleigh Gardner speaks out after ex-wife's cheating claims put Cricket Australia under pressure
Gardner speaks out after ex-wife's cheating claims put CA under pressure
Why did Bengal govt withdraw Banga Bibhushan honour from BJP MP Nagendra Ray?
Why did Bengal govt withdraw Banga Bibhushan honour from BJP MP Nagendra Ray?
How HotDeals Finds, Verifies and Ranks Coupons for Real World Shopping
How HotDeals Finds, Verifies and Ranks Coupons for Real World Shopping
Jr NTR undergoes shoulder surgery, discharged from KIMS, photos go viral: 'I'm doing well'
Jr NTR undergoes shoulder surgery, discharged from KIMS, photos go viral
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement