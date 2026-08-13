Why did Bengal govt withdraw Banga Bibhushan honour from BJP MP Nagendra Ray?

In an order, the Information and Cultural Affairs Department said that certain facts and circumstances that emerged after the conferment of the honour raised questions over its continued retention.

The West Bengal government on Thursday withdrew and annulled the Banga Bibhushan honour conferred on Nagendra Ray alias Ananta Maharaj on February 21.

In an order, the Information and Cultural Affairs Department said that certain facts and circumstances that emerged after the conferment of the honour raised questions over its continued retention.

After considering the material on record, the competent authority concluded that retaining the honour was inconsistent with its dignity, prestige, and purpose.

The order said the matter was considered by the competent authority, which concluded that retaining the honour was not consistent with the dignity, prestige and purpose of the award.

"Upon such consideration, the competent authority is satisfied that the continued retention of the Banga Bibhushan by Shri Nagendra Ray alias Ananta Maharaj is inconsistent with the dignity, prestige and purpose of the honour," the order stated.

The government said the honour has been withdrawn and annulled with immediate effect.

"Now, therefore, the Government of West Bengal hereby withdraws and annuls the Banga Bibhushan conferred upon Shri Nagendra Ray alias Ananta Maharaj on 21st February, 2026 with immediate effect," the order said.

Following the decision, Ananta Maharaj will no longer be entitled to represent himself as a recipient of the Banga Bibhushan or claim any recognition, privilege or benefit arising from the conferment.

The government has also directed all concerned authorities to delete his name from official records and lists of Banga Bibhushan recipients.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a request by a lawyer seeking the Court to take suo moto cognisance and initiate proceedings against Rajya Sabha MP Nagendra Ray, aka Anant Maharaj, who has allegedly made defamatory statements against Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

A bench led by CJI Surya Kant told the counsel representing the petitioner to file a writ petition on the issue instead of seeking suo moto action.

"File a petition! Your concern is that someone is making comment which is equivalent to a hate speech, file a petition, then we will examine it", Justice Joymalya Bagchi said.

On February 21, former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee conferred the Bangabibhushan award on BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Anant Maharaj on the occasion of Bhasha Diwas.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)