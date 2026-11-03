Why did Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi quit JKNC and resign as Srinagar MP?

On November 3, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi ended his association with the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and even resigned as Srinagar Member of Parliament. Know the reason behind the decision.

In a major development in Jammu and Kashmir politics, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi has resigned from the Lok Sabha and also quit the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC). In fact, the Srinagar MP announced his decision on Tuesday, November 3, while addressing a gathering in Budgam on the 26th death anniversary of his father, Aga Syed Mehdi.

In a letter dated November 3, addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Mehdi tendered his resignation from the membership of the 18th Lok Sabha. ''In exercise of the right conferred by Article 101(3) (b) of the Constitution of India, and in terms of Rule 240 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, I hereby resign my seat as the Member of Parlament representing the Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency of Jammu and Kashmir in the Eighteenth Lok Sabha, with immediate effect. This resignation is voluntary and genuine, and is tendered of my own free will. I request that it be accepted,'' the letter stated.

Take a look

Honourable Speaker Lok Sabha @ombirlakota Email and hard copy will follow. https://t.co/7bG5StrH55 — Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi (@RuhullahMehdi) November 3, 2026

Mehdi addressed reporters after the announcement of his resignation and said, ''The crowd gathered here more than expected. And they didn't come here to celebrate getting a position or a post. Nobody paid them to be here. They weren't brought in by some party worker, they left their homes and came on their own. They spent their own money and gave their own time.''

''They came because someone is pushing the chair out here for the sake of principles. If this many people can gather for principles, and they came on their own, that's huge success for those people, for me, and for principled politics,'' he added.

For those unversed, Mehdi's resignation marks a fresh escalation between him and the National Conference leadership. He had earlier accused the party of not fulfilling commitments related to the restoration of Article 370, the release of prisoners and the protection of people's rights.

(With ANI inputs)