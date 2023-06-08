Why did AAP MP Raghav Chadha lose Type VIII government bungalow? Process of allotment of govt bungalows

Raghav Chadha loses government home (File photo)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, who had been allotted a Type VIII government bungalow in New Delhi, has now been asked to vacate a bungalow despite being a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, according to media reports.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha was allotted a government bungalow Type VIII while he qualified for a Type V bungalow as a first-time MP in the Rajya Sabha. After the move to remove Chadha from the home, the AAP leader has decided to move court against the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

As a first-time MP in the Rajya Sabha, Raghav Chadha qualifies for a Type V bungalow in the MP compound in the normal course, according to the Rajya Sabha Members Handbook released in April 2022. The handbook has classifications for all sorts of accommodations for the Members of Parliament.

While he qualifies for a Type V house as a Rajya Sabha MP, Raghav Chadha was allotted a Type VIII government bungalow, which is only reserved for MPs who are former Union Ministers, Chief Ministers or have served as a Governor of any state.

Chadha was allotted the Type VIII bungalow last year after he was sworn in as the MP of the Rajya Sabha, but the allotment of the lavish property was cancelled by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat in March 2023, after which the MP decided to move to court.

Raghav Chadha approached the Patiala Court against the RS Secretariat and got a stay order against the dispossession of the Type VIII house.

Who allots houses to Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs?

The houses for the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs are allocated by the Directorate of Estate, which comes under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The Rajya Sabha Secretariat also keeps track on which MP is allotted which category of housing.

