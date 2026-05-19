Why Delhi taxi unions have announced 3-day strike from May 21? What Ola, Uber Riders must know

Since there would be fewer cabs on the road, the surge pricing is likely on Ola, Uber, and Rapido. It would lead to longer wait times, ride cancellations expected, especially during peak hours and at airports and railway stations. Know who will be affected.

A three-day strike has been announced by the Commercial vehicle drivers in Delhi-NCR from May 21 to 23, demanding an immediate revision of taxi and auto fares. The move comes amid rising fuel prices and alleged economic exploitation by app-based cab aggregators.

The fuel prices across the country witnessed an increase today, as petrol and diesel rates were hiked by an average of 90 paise per litre. In Delhi, petrol prices rose by 87 paise, climbing from Rs 97.77 to Rs 98.64 per litre, while diesel prices increased by 91 paise, moving from Rs 90.67 to Rs 91.58 per litre.

Delhi-NCR Taxi Union 3-day strike: Who has called for a strike?

According to a letter submitted by the "Chalak Shakti Union" to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister, Transport Minister, and Police Commissioner, the strike has been called in support of a nationwide protest announced by the All India Motor Transport Congress.

Delhi-NCR taxi unions: Why 3-day strike?

Core grievance: Taxi fares in Delhi-NCR have remained unchanged for ∼15 years despite a sharp rise in CNG, petrol, and diesel prices.

Rising costs: Vehicle maintenance, insurance, fitness certificates, permits, and daily essentials have become costlier.

Driver distress: Taxi drivers are facing severe financial hardship and struggling to support their families due to outdated fares amid inflation.

Allegation against aggregators: App-based cab firms Ola, Uber, Rapido accused of arbitrary operations and economic exploitation of drivers in Delhi-NCR.

Strike warning: Union says if the Delhi govt doesn’t revise fares immediately, the 3-day strike from May 21 could escalate into a larger agitation.

Key demand: Urgent meeting with the Delhi govt to discuss driver issues and frame policies to stop alleged exploitation.

Delhi-NCR taxi unions' 3-day strike: Who will be affected? What Ola, Uber, Rapido riders must know?

The 3-day strike will hit traditional kaali-peeli taxis and some app-based cab drivers who are part of the union. Reportedly, many Ola/Uber drivers in Delhi-NCR have joined such protests before. Delhi Metro, DTC buses, cluster buses, autos not part of the union, personal vehicles, carpools. Bike taxis may run if drivers don’t join. There is no clarity on Ola and Uber as they haven’t issued advisories. App availability will depend on how many partner drivers participate.

Since there would be fewer cabs on the road, the surge pricing is likely on Ola, Uber, and Rapido. It would lead to longer wait times, ride cancellations expected, especially during peak hours and at airports and railway stations. The riders must book in advance or keep buffer time if travelling May 21-23.

(With inputs from ANI)