Why Delhi private schools are challenging new fee regulation law in high court? Explained

Delhi private schools have approached the Delhi High Court opposing the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, and its constitutional validity. However, the court has refused to stay the government notification directing the school-level committees to regulate fee hikes for the 2025-2026 academic session.

Several private schools have filed a petition challenging the new law that requires government approval for fee increases in private schools. A bench comprising Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia directed the Delhi government to file its response to the petitions of private schools. It has also issued notices to the Centre and the Directorate of Education. The matter will next be heard on 12 March. The court also extended the deadline for setting up the 10-member fee committees, from 10 January to 20 January.

Why are Delhi private schools opposing the new fee regulation law?



The Delhi schools are seeking to have the new fee regulation struck down on three broad grounds, raising concerns about conflicts with existing laws, interference in their autonomy, the law’s tilt in favour of parents, and restrictions on how they handle fee-related matters. The private schools submitted that the new law tampers with their autonomy under the guise of regulating fees to prevent the commercialisation of education. The DSE law was passed in August last year in a bid to bring in more transparency after protests by parents over arbitrary fee hikes.

During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who represented the petitioner private schools, stated that constituting such fee committees across all schools in such a short period of time would lead to chaos. The petitioner also argued that taking fee regulation power away from school management and giving it mainly to parents and teachers conflicts with the older law. The schools have highlighted non-payment of fees, arguing that the new act prohibits striking off the name of a ward over it, and further threatens schools with penalties in case of any coercive action against students. The schools also noted how the parameters and factors for deciding the fees under the new law are incomplete and weaker. According to them, it does not follow the guidelines earlier set by the Supreme Court and DSEAER. The schools have argued over parents controlling the fee structure and hikes, pointing out how unpredictably or unfairly, parents can act, which could harm the school’s functioning and development.