Why Delhi Police planted 30 fake bombs in one month? Shocking outcome revealed

Delhi: The fake bombs were placed inside a flower pot, dustbin and outside the famous Palika Bazar.

Delhi Police planted 30 fake bombs at several spots with high footfall over the last one month in order to check the operational preparedness of the national capital's security personnel. Shockingly, only 12 out of the 30 dummy improvised explosive devices could be detected. These devices were found by the public, security guards and the police. The exercise was conducted in the wake of a recent warning by Al-Qaeda to mount suicide attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat over Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal made a presentation before Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana about such exercises, The Indian Express reported. The daily quoted sources as saying that the first batch of 15 dummy IEDs were planted on June 12, out of which 10 were detected. On June 28, another batch of 15 fake IEDs were planted -- only 2 could be detected.

The fake bombs were placed by the Delhi Police Special Cell in a flower pot, dustbin and outside the famous Palika Bazar.

The daily reported that senior Delhi police officers have proposed to conduct similar exercises at the Delhi international airport, railway and Metro stations to see how alert the security personnel are about such threats. They have decided to conduct the drill twice every month.