Why Delhi-NCR experiencing incessant rain, how long will it last?

The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued warnings of isolated extreme rainfall in these regions, extending the likelihood of further disruption

Residents of Delhi NCR woke up to light showers on Friday morning, but this was just the beginning. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting more rain throughout the day, a crucial question looms large—when will the rain finally stop?

The cause of this unrelenting downpour is a “large inland depression” that has settled over North India. According to satellite images captured at 8:30 PM on September 11, this low-pressure system, which forms over land rather than the ocean, is set to bring substantial rainfall. The IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi has issued warnings of heavy to extremely heavy rainfalls, particularly in western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

This ongoing weather system has led to significant disruptions in Delhi. Intense rainfall on Thursday caused severe traffic jams in prominent areas including Janpath Road, India Gate, and Connaught Place. Other affected spots like Dwarka, Safdarjung, and Rohini also experienced waterlogging, further complicating daily commutes and activities.

The IMD has predicted that this weather pattern will continue for the next few days, with heavy to very heavy rainfall forecasted for western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on September 12 and 13. The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued warnings of isolated extreme rainfall in these regions, extending the likelihood of further disruption.

As Delhi prepares for more rain, the situation is being closely monitored, and the authorities are on alert. But for now, residents will have to brace for further disruptions as the inland depression shows no signs of dissipating soon.