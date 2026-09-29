Why Delhi is bringing curbs on older out-of-state vehicles from November 1

Delhi’s winter pollution plan includes curbs on non-BS-VI vehicles, higher parking charges, 50% WFH, construction restrictions and more. Here’s why these measures are needed.

As part of the winter pollution plan, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday restricted vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards from entering the capital from November 1. The announcement came after a meeting on Delhi-NCR pollution chaired by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and PWD Minister Parvesh Verma also attended.

Why no outside-older vehicles and more curbs in Delhi?

The proposed winter pollution plan includes several measures to curb emissions and traffic.

Parking charges at authorised sites will double from November 1 to February 28, Offices will stagger timings and reduce on-site staff by 50%, with the rest working from home. The city will add 150 electric buses to its existing fleet of 5,088. The “No PUC, No Fuel” rule will be enforced at 500 petrol pumps, while around 2.5 lakh vehicles will undergo fitness tests. Dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction will be restricted from November 1, followed by a complete construction and demolition ban from December 10 to January 20.

The government will also monitor pollution hotspots, clean roads, curb garbage burning, address potholes and take action against polluting units. It said 42 of 62 pollution hotspots have been brought under control and 2,283 units have been sealed for pollution violations.

The government said it would publicise the vehicle restriction in advance but did not specify when it would end. Sirsa said CNG vehicles would be exempt from a separate restriction concerning BS-IV vehicles.

Why Delhi winter pollution plan

The restrictions come against the backdrop of persistent winter pollution in Delhi. During the 2025-26 winter, the city spent 27 days under GRAP Stage 3 and 14 days under Stage 4, while average PM2.5 levels stood at 215 µg/m³ in November and 213 µg/m³ in December. Across the 2023–24, 2024–25 and 2025–26 winters, peak AQI ranged from 461 to 494, falling in the ‘Severe’/‘Severe+’ range.

Last winter, Delhi had to impose several stringent measures as air quality deteriorated, including curbs on older commercial vehicles, construction restrictions and 50% office attendance under higher GRAP stages.