Colonel Sofia Qureshi of the Indian Army and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Naval Force were part of the press conference on Operation Sindoor on Thursday. The two were part of the press conference on India’s missile attacks in Pakistan’s J-K on Wednesday. On the both the occasions the woman officers wore different costumes. On Thursday, the two women wore war uniforms.

During the MEA and security forces joint press conference both, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force officers wore a camouflage pattern war uniform, part of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force’s contemporary outfits. On one hand, the Indian Army uniform has a mixed colour pattern comprising green, brown and black colours. On the other, the uniform representing the Indian Navy Force has a colour pattern including blue, grey and green colour. This uniform not only provides functionality and camouflage on the battlefield but is also a symbol of military pride and discipline.

The uniform of the Indian Army has been designed for a strategic purpose to aid in war situations and geographical scenarios. Over the years, the uniform has seen many changes to adapt to the changing modern scenarios and various functionalities. In 2022, The Indian navy designed a new war uniform with a digital pattern which is more effective and multifunctional than the older one.

Significance of modern army uniforms

This new uniform can adapt to different landscapes like forests, deserts and even some urban areas. The uniform is made from a mixture of high-quality cotton and polyester, which is light and sustainable. This uniform supports the speed of the wearer and even provides comfort. It comes with multiple padding to support joints along with pockets to store small artillery. The multifunctional uniform is both water and flame resistant.

They are also protective against many environmental hazards. The uniform also allows soldiers to put on and off army gear as per their needs, such as body armor, tactical vests, and helmets. These can be worn in all types of territories as they are more adaptable be it snowy or desert mountains or even forests.

Uniform of India Navy: How useful it is

The Indian Air Force (IAF) combat uniform is mainly designed with the needs of pilots, ground crew, and air defense units in mind. The Air Force uniform has a perfect usage of the combination of camouflage and functionality, as it is mainly used at airbases, command centers, and sometimes in combat zones.

It is a mix of blue, gray, and green colors, suitable for blending in with airbases and urban areas.

The Anti-G Suit is uniquely designed for pilots and even takes care of the blood flow when worn in high-speed and intense maneuvers. The Navy officers also wear high-altitude suits which are designed to bear high altitudes as they are special pressurized suits are used.