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Why Cockroach Janta Party won't participate in INDIA Bloc rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke explains why the party supports the INDIA bloc's rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar but will not participate.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Nov 01, 2026, 12:39 PM IST

Why Cockroach Janta Party won't participate in INDIA Bloc rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Why Cockroach Janta Party won't participate in INDIA Bloc rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar (ANI)
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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), founded by Abhijeet Dipke, has extended its support to the INDIA bloc's rally against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar but will not participate in the protest scheduled at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, November 1.

Why CJP won't participate

Explaining the decision, Dipke said the party supported the cause but wanted to preserve its independent identity as a neutral platform. He also stressed that the fight against alleged electoral irregularities was not limited to any single political organisation.

“We support the protest tomorrow, we stand in solidarity, but the Cockroach Janta Party is an independent organisation; it is a neutral platform, and we want to keep it that way,” Dipke said after meeting former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday.

He added that the party would support all organisations raising concerns over alleged electoral malpractice.

“Anybody who will fight against this vote theft, we will support all organisations,” he said.

Why is CJP supporting the protest?

The party has opposed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanded Kumar's resignation, alleging that the exercise has undermined confidence in the Election Commission's ability to conduct free and fair elections.

In a statement posted on X, the CJP said Kumar had lost the trust required to oversee elections by allegedly undermining democratic principles through the SIR exercise.

“His resignation is therefore necessary to restore the credibility and independence of the Election Commission,” the statement said.

The party had earlier expressed support for the INDIA bloc's protest, which seeks to highlight alleged electoral irregularities and demand the CEC's resignation.

Banerjee also acknowledged the CJP's support, saying the party had extended its backing to the rally and that the INDIA bloc had reciprocated.

“They have extended their full support for tomorrow's rally, and we have extended all support to them as well. They are the pioneers and the founders of this movement. That we must remember,” Banerjee told reporters.

What is the INDIA bloc rally about?

Opposition leaders are holding the 'Chalo Dilli' march to protest against alleged electoral irregularities and demand Kumar's resignation. The march is scheduled to begin at noon from the Minto Road–Connaught Place junction and culminate at Ramlila Maidan.

The rally comes amid heightened security arrangements in central Delhi, with nearly 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed and around 250 high-definition, AI-enabled CCTV cameras monitoring the venue.

The INDIA bloc has projected a turnout of nearly one million people, while police preparations are based on an estimated gathering of around 50,000, corresponding to the capacity of Ramlila Maidan.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also urged people travelling to Delhi for the rally to support local traders by shopping during the festive season, insisting that the protest and festival purchases could go hand in hand.

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