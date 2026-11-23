Just six months after taking office, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has moved to change West Bengal's name. But why does he want to change the name?

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced that his government is set to bring a proposal to rename the state as Pashim Banga during the upcoming Assembly session in December. The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting on Monday, November 23, chaired by the CM, with the proposal to be tabled on December 9. ''The proposal to rename West Bengal as ‘Paschim Banga’ will be tabled in the House on December 9,'' CM Adhikari said. The Winter Session of the Assembly will be held from December 4 to 14.

Notably, the proposed name is not new, as Paschim Banga has been part of previous attempts to rename the state's official name. Now, the English name of the state is also proposed to be changed.

Why CM Suvendu Adhikari wants to rename West Bengal?

West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya had announced that the government intends to introduce a Bill in the Assembly, and the decision to use Paschim Banga was taken to connect the state with its history.

#WATCH | Kolkata: West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari says, "In English, too, West Bengal will be 'Paschim Banga'. 'Paschim Banga'—it must be written exactly as is. We are bringing a resolution to the Legislative Assembly on the 9th; following that, it will go to the Government of India and then to Parliament. The Cabinet has given its approval today, and we will move the resolution in the Legislative Assembly on the 9th. This is a matter of history—the history surrounding the formation of West Bengal, which took place in 1947. This change is something that ought to happen. Instead of 'West Bengal', it will be 'Paschim Banga'." — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2026

''West Bengal was born on June 20, 1947, under the leadership of Syama Prasad Mukherjee. Even the Congress had said that for the sake of Bengali Hindus, a separate state was required. West Bengal is not just a name; it has a history. We want the name to be changed to Paschim Banga,'' the BJP West Bengal president had said.

Will West Bengal officially become Paschim Banga from today?

For those unversed, mere Cabinet approval does not change the state's name, as the proposal will first have to clear in the West Bengal Assembly. After receiving the Assembly's approval, it will be forwarded to the Centre. The final name change will require Parliament's approval under the constitutional procedure for altering a state's name.