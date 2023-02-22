Why choose CMA as your prospective career?

If you want to pursue a career in accounting, then completing a CMA course will bring numerous new opportunities for you. So, learn more and find your motivation

In the world of finance, the title of Certified Management Accountant or CMA holds a lot of prestige and value. It is one of those credentials that are at par with the CPA and CFP. But, there is one distinct advantage that CMA possesses. It is one of the few accounting credentials that have relevance all around the world. That is why the CMA course is recognised across international borders and the only reason why the number of CMAs is increasing and also thriving. But still, if you are wondering why you should opt for this career, then let us give you some more reasons. It will certainly encourage you in this direction.

Why should you become a CMA?

So, what responsibilities does a CMA have? What makes this designation so sought after? So we are enlisting reasons or rather advantages of becoming a CMA. It will help you understand the benefits associated with this prestigious career path. To learn more about this, read on:

Helps you to enter the world of business

The CMA is an advanced designation. So people who are entering this field need to display an aptitude for making financial and entrepreneurial decisions. But CMA is not all about business; it is more focused on making decisions regarding management and cost. It will help you to make decisions regarding running a business. You will also be taught in depth about accounting. CMAs are also taught how to comprehend the intersection of finance, management and corporate governance. This knowledge also makes them fit for all consulting roles. Overall, they are versatile enough to handle any aspect of the business.

Improvement of financial skills

CMAs have a strong acumen in finance and accounting. Pursuing a CMA course demands a good understanding of standard and advanced management processes. The two parts of the CMA exam test these topics. While studying for a CMA career in India, an aspirant gains a lot of knowledge in finance and accounting. They will get to learn accounting principles and how to apply them in real life. This way, they can learn how to manage risks and make important business decisions. As a CMA, you will contribute to larger business objectives.

You earn better and grow professionally

CMAs earn more than other accountants. With a CMA certification in your hand, your salary is 62% higher than the average salary of accountants with a basic business degree. Apart from that, CMAs have better career prospects as they are bound to rise the corporate ladder, and they could go up to the managerial level and ultimately become a CFO or CEO. So, they are all geared up for success. With the right experience, they are better qualified to be a part of top-level management.

It helps you in getting international credibility

A CMA career in India may be extremely distinguished, but it is equally prestigious in other countries as well. The CMA course helps you get professional respect and credibility all around the globe. There is also growth in the international job outlook, and it has seen a steady rise since 2019. The number of new CMAs has grown by 17% globally from 2020-2022. Moreover, you can work anywhere without any additional qualifications, both locally and internationally. All you need to do is clear the two sections of the examination.

Final words

If you want to rise high and conquer the world of management and finance, then CMA is the way to go. With Imarticus Learning’s CMA course, you get to master 12 core skills that are extensively required for assuming leadership roles in the world of accounting and finance. You may also get placement in Fortune 500 companies.

