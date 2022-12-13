Why Centre has banned Pakistani OTT platform Vidly TV; how it spread fake news on Babri Masjid demolition

India has banned Pakistan's Vidly TV in the country (File photo)

In an effort to protect the national security in India, the central government has decided to ban several digital platforms based in Pakistan, including a Pakistan-based OTT platform's website, two mobile applications, four social media accounts, and a smart TV app.

Pakistani OTT platform website Vidly TV has been banned in India by the Centre because it has been spreading misinformation and fake news on several sensitive issues such as the Babri Masjid demolition in Uttar Pradesh and Operation Blue Star in Punjab.

The platform Vidly TV released a web series titled "Sevak: The Confessions" on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and was found to be detrimental to the national security, sovereignty, and integrity of India, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.

The Indian government further said that three episodes of the web series have been released so far on the OTT platform, which is available across several countries globally. The web series and OTT platform Vidly TV have been accused of spreading fake news about India and several sensitive issues.

"Action against Pakistan-based Vidly TV follows the assessment that the provocative and wholly untrue web series "Sevak" was sponsored by Pakistan's info ops apparatus," senior adviser at the ministry Kanchan Gupta said on Twitter.

The content being shown on Vidly TV is reportedly spreading an anti-India narrative and spreading fake news in propaganda against the country. It is also spreading misinformation regarding several sensitive topics in the history of India.

The episodes featured on Vidly TV’s show Sevak revolve around events such as Operation Blue Star and its aftermath, the demolition of the Babri Masjid at Ayodhya, the killing of a Christian missionary named Graham Staines, Malegaon blasts, Samjhauta Express blasts, and inter-state river water dispute related to Sutlej Yamuna Link canal.

Vidly TV is a relatively newer OTT platform developed by Pakistani companies, and its services are available across the globe. The content available on Vidly TV can be viewed on mobile or computer devices, and it has several subscription options.

(With inputs from agencies)

