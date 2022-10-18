Why Centre approved release of 11 Bilkis Bano gang-rape convicts against CBI, court's advice

Bilkis Bano (File photo)

The Gujarat government had come under massive fire from the opposition after it had decided to release the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang rape under its remission policy. Now, the state government has revealed that the decision was actually approved by the Centre.

According to the Gujarat government, the central government had approved the release of the Bilkis Bano gang-rape convicts, who had been sentenced to life imprisonment. The convicts of the case were released after 14 years of rigorous imprisonment.

During the Supreme Court hearing which challenged the release of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, the Gujarat government defended its stance and said that the decision had been cleared by the Centre, despite the apprehension of the court and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Why did the Centre release Bilkis Bano’s rapists?

The Gujarat government had told the Supreme Court during the hearing that the 11 convicts, who were sentenced to life imprisonment, were released on the basis of good behavior. The state said in court that the convicts had “completed 14 years and above in prison… their behaviour was found to be good.”

The government further clarified that the convicts were released under the policy dated 09.07.1992 "as directed by" the apex court and not "under the circular governing grant of remission to prisoners as part of celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

Further, the state government had sought the opinion of seven authorities for the release of the Bilkis Bano gang-rape convicts, and the Ministry of Home Affairs was the only one that had approved their release, despite apprehension from agencies like the CBI, Civil, and Sessions court.

The move to release the convicts was disapproved by SP, Central Bureau Of Investigation, SCB, Mumbai and Special Judge (CBI), City Civil & Sessions Court, and Greater Bombay authorities. The civil court judge had also described the incident as the “worst crime against humanity”.

During the 2002 Gujarat riots, Bilkis Bano and her family were attacked by a mob and she was gang-raped by the attackers. Her family members were brutally killed by the mob, and her 3-year-old daughter’s head was smashed on a rock.

