Why CCPA fined Cloudtail India for selling pressure cookers as Amazon Basics

Cloudtail India (File)

Cloudtail India, one of the country's biggest online merchandising companies, has been fined Rs 1,00,000 by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) for selling pressure cookers on Amazon in violation of mandatory BIS standards. The agency whose function entails protecting consumer interests has asked the company to recall 1,033 cookers and return the money charged from customers.

CCPA found Cloudtail in violation of consumer rights. It also found the company guilty of unfair trade practices by selling cookers that didn't adhere to the Domestic Pressure Cooker (Quality Control) Order, 2020.

In a statement, the agency said Cloudtail sold the pressure cooker under the brand name 'Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Outer Lid Pressure Cooker, 4 L (does not give pressure alert by whistle)'. The cooker didn't adhere to the BIS standards.

The company said in its reply that it suspended the import of the cookers since the Quality Control Order came into force. However, CCPA said the company didn't stop selling the cooker on the e-commerce website.

It found that the company sold 1,033 units of pressure cookers that were in violation of the norms.

CCPA observed that by not following the rules, the company potentially endangered public safety and made consumers vulnerable to injuries.

The agency cautioned people against buying cookers without the ISI mark.