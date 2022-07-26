Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

BJP leader and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said India, Pakistan and Bangladesh could unite just like Germany's reunification.

Describing partition during Independence as “sad” and “painful”, the CM said, “Partition should not have happened. Some people in Congress maybe wanted to grab power quickly. If they had let go of some power, then it could have been possible that 5, 10 or 20 years later, Partition would not have happened. We want that we have good relations with our neighbours".

"East Germany and West Germany can unite, then can’t India, Pakistan and Bangladesh unite?… it happened not that long ago… around 1990-91 I think. People came and tore down the [Berlin] Wall… so there are different ideologies,"he added.

The Haryana CM made these remarks after inaugrating a three-day training camp of BJP's national minority front in Gurugram on Monday, according to a press release issued by the front.

The Haryana CM also criticised the Congress party for engaging in "vote bank politics," claiming that Congress has only one goal from an ideological standpoint: how to dominate and how to do it by using various segments of society as a vote bank. That is not what the BJP wants.

If we also keep the target of only ruling, then we have done nothing for the country, people and the world. In Congress, it is only me, my house, my family, my grandson, my fraternity, my cast, my village, my bungalow… iske aage badte hi nhi (They don’t go beyond this). The goal of the BJP has been “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas,” he added.

He quipped that the BJP government has done so much development work in Nuh, that people have started asking him to contest elections from Punhana (in Nuh) instead of Karnal.

The CM also emphasised on the work the party and the government had been doing for minorities and marginalized sections of the society.

In a press release issued by BJP’s minority morcha, the CM said that in the country, a woman from the most backward section has become the President in a democratic manner, and that this was possible only in India. “While President Droupadi Murmu is taking oath here… at the same time there is chaos in Bangladesh and Pakistan… The President of a country is running away… There is no peace there. We want peace and tranquility,” he said.