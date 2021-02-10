DNA Special: Why Canada is best place for Khalistani movement to flourish

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest on the outskirts Delhi, let us look at the reasons why Canada can be an apt land for the Khalistani movement to flourish.

Canada is the second-largest country in the world after Russia in terms of area, however, the total population of Canada is only 3.5 crore. This means the population of Uttar Pradesh is six times that of Canada's. At present, the total population of Uttar Pradesh is 20 crore and the total population of India is around 135 crore.

Canada has a lot of land and the number of people living on this land is also very low. Canada's largest province in terms of area is British Colombia, which is spread over an area of 2.4 lakh 46 thousand 852 sq km while the total area of Punjab state in India is 50,362 sq km.

In Canada alone, 49 states like Punjab can fit in the British Columbia province. In Canada, the most important province is British Columbia, where most Sikhs live. The total sikh population in the province is more than 2 lakh and is 4.6 per cent of the total population.

Even if British Columbia is divided and a new country called Khalistan is born, Canada will still remain the second-largest country in the world in terms of area and it will also meet the demand of Khalistanis.

Now, let us tell you some more figures. The total Sikh population in Canada is about 5 lakh whereas in India, the number is 2 crore 8 lakh. If the total population of the two countries is seen, Sikhs in CANADA are 1.4 per cent and Sikhs are 1.7 per cent of the total population of India. There is not much difference between India and Canada in terms of ratio. And that is why Canada has become the epicentre of Khalistani propaganda against India.

Even if Canada does not want to declare British Columbia as Khalistan, it need not worry. We want to tell you about the three provinces of Canada where the Sikh population is in thousands.

The first province is Ontario, where the Sikh population is about 1,80,000 and most importantly, a total of 121 MPs from the province have reached the Canadian Parliament, of which 10 MPs are Sikhs. Canada's Ontario can also be a good option to fill "Khalistan's empty space".

The second province is Alberta, where the Sikh population is more than 50 thousand and three Sikh MPs from the same area have also reached Canada's Parliament. These provinces can also be a good choice to make a country called Khalistan.

The third province is Quebec. While the Sikh population is only 9,000, it is important that a Sikh MP from this province has also reached the country's Parliament.

Sikhs account for 5.33 per cent representation in the Canadian Parliament. In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party won 157 seats in the October 2019 election, i.e., he got 13 seats less than the majority. He then had to seek the support of the New Democratic Party, which won 24 seats in the election and managed to form the Trudeau government with this support. That is, today, if the New Democratic Party withdraws its support, the Canadian government will fall. And most importantly, the party with the support of the Trudeau government in Canada is the same party whose MP is Jagmeet Singh, about whom we told you a few days ago.

Jagmeet Singh's visa was cancelled in the year 2013 by the then Government of India and the investigating agencies had said that their strings were linked to Khalistani organisations. That is, if Jagmeet Singh wants, he can also put pressure on Trudeau to build Khalistan in Canada.