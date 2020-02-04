'Why brother is afraid of Muslim women?' Owaisi taunts PM Modi on anti-CAA protests

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls why he is "afraid" of Muslim women as he calls himself a "brother" to them, a day after the PM criticised anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh and other areas.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on Motion of Thanks on President's Address, Owaisi attacked the government on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population of Register (NPR).

The Hyderabad MP said he challenges Prime Minister Modi to clarify in the House that the NPR and the NRC are not linked and there will be no NRC in the country.

Without mentioning Shaheen Bagh, where Muslim women have been protesting against CAA, NPR and National Register of Citizens (NRC) since December 15, Owaisi said, "I would like to ask Prime Minister Modi that he describes himself as a brother to Muslim women then why is he afraid of them now."

Owaisi's remarks came a day after Modi said that the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh and other areas were not a coincidence but a political design to disturb harmony in the country. He was campaigning for the BJP during an election rallly in Delhi ahead of assembly election where the saffron party has tried to use the protests as an election plank against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Countering the BJP's claim that CAA is not a law to take away the citizenship but it gives citizenshop to minoroties from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, Owaisi said, "CAA citizenship deta bhi aur leta bhi hai. Assam mein 5 lakh muslims ke naam nahi aaye. Par Assam ke Bengali Hindus ko citizenship dena chahte hain (CAA gives citizenship but also takes it away. There are 5 lakh Muslims in Assam who are not in the NRC but you (government) want to give citizenship to Bengali Hindus)."

Replying to an MP, he angrily said, "I am not an infiltrator, I am the father of infiltrators."

Taking on the ruling BJP over the issue of CAA, Owaisi said for the first time in the history of Parliament a bill has been passed which is based on religion.

Today the BJP and the government have created "such atmosphere in the country that we are fighting the battle for our existence and if we fail in it, we will be finished", he said.

Owaisi said the current atmosphere in the country is similar to the one in 1933 in Germany while alleging that ruling BJP is trying to make India similar to Hitler's Germany.

BJP members strongly objected to his remarks and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi demanded that objectionable statements by Owaisi be expunged.

(With PTI inputs)