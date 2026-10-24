BJP leaders slammed Farooq Abdullah over his remarks on Pakistan’s role in raising the Kashmir issue internationally, with Sat Sharma demanding an apology and defending the Centre’s Kashmir policies.

Why BJP leaders slammed Farooq Abdullah over Pakistan’s role in Kashmir issue: What he said (Representative image)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Friday slammed National Conference president Farooq Abdullah over his reported remarks questioning India's intentions towards Kashmir and suggesting that Pakistan's efforts to raise the Kashmir issue at international forums were putting pressure on New Delhi.

The remarks triggered a political row, with BJP leaders demanding an apology from Abdullah and defending the Centre's policies in Jammu and Kashmir. They cited the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, development initiatives and security measures as evidence of the government's commitment to the region.

What did Farooq Abdullah say about Pakistan and Kashmir?

Addressing a workers' convention in Baramulla, Abdullah questioned whether Kashmiris could expect justice from the Centre and said Pakistan's continued efforts to raise the Kashmir issue internationally were putting pressure on India.

He said, “Our neighbour is constantly pursuing them, going everywhere and saying that the Kashmir issue has not been resolved. He is protecting us; otherwise, their intentions are not good.”

Abdullah also urged people to have the courage to fight for their rights, warning that their identity could disappear if they failed to do so. His remarks drew sharp reactions from BJP leaders, who accused him of questioning India's intentions and giving undue credit to Pakistan.

Why did BJP's Sat Sharma demand an apology?

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Sat Sharma hit out at Abdullah, arguing that his ability to criticise the government freely demonstrated the democratic freedoms available in India. He questioned whether Abdullah would enjoy the same freedom if he made similar remarks in Pakistan.

Sharma also defended the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370, alleging that the former special-status provisions had deprived women, West Pakistan refugees and members of the Valmiki and Gorkha communities of their rightful rights and status.

He asserted that Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir were safe under India's protection and called Abdullah's remarks unacceptable, particularly given his experience as a former Chief Minister and his oath to uphold the Constitution.

Sharma demanded that Abdullah apologise to the people of India, adding that his comments were inconsistent with his constitutional responsibilities.

How did other BJP leaders react?

Former Union Minister Arjun Munda described Abdullah's reported remarks as unfortunate and condemnable, saying they reflected his view of the country. Munda added that he had not expected Abdullah's statements to take such a form.

BJP general secretary Amar Kumar Bauri defended the Centre's policies in Jammu and Kashmir, pointing to development initiatives, improved connectivity and efforts to curb terrorism following the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

Bauri argued that the region's development and stronger links with the rest of India contradicted Abdullah's criticism of the government's intentions.

Former Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Deepak Prakash also criticised Abdullah, asserting that Kashmir had been an integral part of India since ancient times. Invoking the idea of Akhand Bharat, he said Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) should eventually return to India.

BJP MP Mukesh Dalal accused Abdullah and his family of repeatedly taking an anti-India stance, while Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha said Kashmir's stability was the result of its people, the policies of the Government of India and the local administration.

What is the political controversy about?

The row centres on Abdullah's suggestion that Pakistan's international campaign on Kashmir was putting pressure on India, alongside his questions about whether Kashmiris could expect justice from New Delhi.

BJP leaders rejected this assessment, defending the Centre's approach to Jammu and Kashmir and arguing that the region's security, development and connectivity had improved under the current government.

The exchange highlights the continuing political differences over Kashmir's constitutional status, Pakistan's role in the dispute and the impact of the Centre's policies following the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

(With inputs from ANI)