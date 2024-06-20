Twitter
Why Avin Agarwal Believes Physical Health Is Key to Work Efficiency

In today's world, employers need to be responsible about promoting physical well-being of their employees. Taking care of your employees is one of the best things you can do for your business because people are the life force of any organisation.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 06:40 PM IST

Why Avin Agarwal Believes Physical Health Is Key to Work Efficiency
The need for the physical well-being of an employee cannot be overemphasized in this contemporary world. Avin Agarwal, director of Haldiram's, believes that the goal is no longer to deliver on promises made to customers or shareholders but to ensure that the workforce is fit and ready to take on new challenges.

Need For Good Physical Health at Work

People engage in physical activities for health benefits. But beyond individual health, physical activity is crucial for our society. This has a significant influence on efficiency and productivity. Daily exercise puts the body in a good mood and releases endorphins and serotonin, improving efficiency and productivity at work.

One can easily adopt minor physical activities they can achieve at the workplace, such as taking a brisk walk between working hours or exercising early in the morning or in the evening after working hours. This can boost a person's work performance.

Let us go through the various ways in which physical wellbeing enhances your work productivity.  

Enhanced Cognitive Function

Exercise is one of the most powerful approaches to altering brain function and structure. Exercising the body has a positive effect on the circulation of blood to the head and thus the memory, concentration, and solving skills. This enhanced brainpower helps you to handle complex tasks more proficiently as well as make proper decisions. Exercise is the only way of transporting oxygen and other nutrients to the brain, which is vital for highest performance. 

Stress Reduction

Physical activity has always been known to help one overcome stress. Exercises assist in letting off steam, the reduction of hormones associated with stress, and the improvement of blood flow. The reduction of stress not only improves psychological health but also enables better concentration, attention to detail, and decision-making at work.

Combats Fatigue

A paradox here is that exercise fights fatigue and increases energy levels. Exercise helps to release endorphins, which make one feel more alive, and there is an increased oxygen level in the blood. These exercises can include moderate aerobic exercises that help to enhance the quality of sleep, thereby enhancing the rejuvenation of the body and brain. This in turn leads to a low fatigue level and, hence, a more energetic working day.  

Improves Time Management

Exercise in the morning is one of the best ways to manage your time since it helps set a rhythm for the day. Taking a morning walk, swimming, or practicing yoga can make you more alert and disciplined. The link between physical activity and sharpened focus assists a person in managing time more efficiently, promoting productivity all day long.  

In today's world, employers need to be responsible about promoting physical well-being of their employees. Taking care of your employees is one of the best things you can do for your business because people are the life force of any organisation. Promoting people’s well-being increases efficiency and satisfaction in the workplace, leading to a rise in the number of applicants for your company. It is high time that employers and employees of organisations join the movement to prioritise physical well-being in the workplace.

 

 

 

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)

Advertisement