Why Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed? Know how attackers planned the murder of don-turned-politician

Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Atiq Ahmed, a don-turned-politician, and his brother Ashraf were shot on Saturday night in Prayagraj. The shooters were quickly apprehended by police. The three attackers who were apprehended and charged with murder are all vicious criminals. According to media reports, the three attackers began committing crimes like murder and robbery when they were very young. Furthermore, according to Hindustan Hindi, the three became acquainted while in jail.

After killing Atiq and Ashraf Ahmed, they intend to grow into a major mafia organisation. According to police records, Sunny, a resident of Hamirpur, Arun, a resident of Kasganj, and Lavlesh, a resident of Banda, who was apprehended on charges of killing both brothers, are vicious criminals.

According to media reports, Sunny initially claimed that he studies in Prayagraj for competitive exams, and the other attackers identified themselves as a student. Following the police interrogation, it became clear that each of the three attackers had committed multiple crimes.

According to police sources, all three of them claimed that their imprisonment for relatively minor offenses prevented them from becoming famous and notorious criminals. The source went on to say that they intended to murder Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in order to gain notoriety in the crime world. All three conspired that if Atiq and Ashraf were killed, they would have a big name in the state.

According to their plan, the three showed up at the spot as Atiq and Ashraf were being taken to the hospital for a checkup. The shooters engaged the brothers at close range while posing as journalists. The three were detained shortly after the incident. Additionally, their family members have been taken into custody. It has been reported that the accused used the news channel's name to get close. They have three pistols and a branded camera with the logo of the company.

